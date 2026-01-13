Georgia needs more from its defensive transfers than it got from 2025 haul

ATHENS — Georgia’s transfer portal class has skewed more towards the defensive side of the ball during the 2026 offseason.

The Bulldogs added Auburn defensive end Amaris Williams up front before making three additions in the secondary in Clemson safety Khalil Barnes, USC cornerback Braylon Conley and ECU safety Ja’Marley Riddle.

Given Georgia gets such little usage out of the transfer portal — no team in the College Football Playoff had a lower percentage of starts from transfers than the Bulldogs — it’s key the Bulldogs hit on the transfers they do take.

Read more at DawgNation.