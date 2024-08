ATHENS — Yes, it was a 63-3 game largely against backups.

But it was hard not to be intrigued by Dillon Bell’s potential in the Orange Bowl win over Florida State.

He caught 5 passes for 86 yards, all in the first half of the win.

He brought down two 30-plus receptions, showcasing his growth as a wide receiver, something he wasn’t always repping as a full-time player in 2023.

