ATHENS – Georgia baseball is climbing in several national polls after a 5-0 week, including a dominant four-game weekend sweep.

The Bulldogs (8-1) moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in D1Baseball’s top 25, used by ESPN broadcasts.

UGA also moved up one spot to No. 10 in Baseball America’s ranking and No. 3 in Perfect Game’s new poll.

Georgia made the jump after previous No. 2-ranked Virginia and No. 7-ranked Oregon State each lost twice last weekend.

