Georgia-Missouri observations as Bulldogs pick up a massive SEC East win

ATHENS — Georgia has gotten used to its defensive linemen making big-time plays in recent years. Travon Walker, the former No. 1 overall pick who was in attendance on Saturday, made plenty during his stellar Georgia career.

But none made a play like Naz Stackhouse made to swing Georgia’s game against the Missouri Tigers.

With just 8:00 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was flushed from the pocket. Instead of throwing it away, he threw it right to Stackhouse.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle then did his best Brock Bowers impression. He intercepted the pass and rumbled ahead for a return. A Smael Mondon penalty negated the return, but Stackhouse’s soft hands helped deliver a 30-21 win over the visiting Missouri Tigers.

The win moves Georgia to 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in SEC play. The win over Missouri now means that the Bulldogs can win the SEC East next week against Ole Miss. Every team in the SEC East now has two losses except for the unbeaten Bulldogs.

Stackhouse has played alongside many of the great defensive linemen to come through Georgia of late. He signed in the same class as Jalen Carter. He stepped in for Jordan Davis after he went pro.

And now he’s got a moment that ranks as big as any made by any Georgia defensive linemen in recent memory.

