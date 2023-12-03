Georgia misses College Football Playoff, Alabama makes it

ATHENS — Georgia football will not be winning its third straight national championship this season.

The Bulldogs came in ranked No. 6 in the final rankings, dropping from the No. 1 spot. The four teams to make the College Football Playoff were Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama.

The drop from No. 1 to No. 6 is the farthest drop for a team that entered conference championship weekend No. 1. This marks the first time that the team that was ranked No. 1 heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings ended up missing the College Football Playoff.

Georgia lost 27-24 to Alabama on Saturday, ending a 29-game winning streak. The Bulldogs rallied late, twice pulling it back to a one-score game in the fourth quarter, only for Alabama to respond once again. Georgia is now 0-4 against Alabama in the SEC championship game and Kirby Smart is 1-5 in games against Nick Saban.

After the game, Smart passionately explained why he believed Georgia was still worthy of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The committee obviously disagreed.

“It’s the best four teams,” Smart said. “So, if you’re going to tell me somebody sitting in that committee room and doesn’t think that Georgia team is one of the best four teams, I don’t know if they’re in the right profession because it’s a really good football team. It’s a really talented football team. It’s a really balanced football team. So, they have to make that decision, but it’s the best four teams, and that’s critical.”

Smart followed up his thoughts as to why he believed Georgia was one of the four best teams.

“I think it’s the eye test. I think you look at what we’ve done this season — to go on the road and to play some on the road the teams we beat, the teams that are in the top 20 that we were able to beat,” Smart said. “You know, I don’t know if this is right or not, but in the CFP era a team that goes in as 1 I don’t think has fallen out of that. Not that history says anything, but when you talk about the four best teams, watch the game. You know, go ask NFL talent evaluators. Go ask NFL scouts. It’s about the best teams. I have no question that it’s one of the best four teams.

Georgia had won the last two national championships, becoming the first team in College Football Playoff history to win back-to-back national titles. The Bulldogs went 12-0 during the regular season and had been the No. 1 ranked team in every Coaches Poll and AP Poll ranking.

