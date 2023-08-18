Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker champions new phrase, looks to ‘make history every day’

ATHENS — Jalon Walker should have been wearing a visor while standing behind the podium conducting a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The rising sophomore linebacker channeled his inner Kirby Smart when asked about the opportunity Georgia football has to become the first team since 1936 Minnesota to win a third straight championship.

“It would be a great historical feat, and I know it hasn’t happened in a long time,” Walker said, politely acknowledging the question. “To have that opportunity before us, we won’t take it for granted.”

It was a textbook response, but then Walker — son of former Division II South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year Curtis Walker — said something that Smart himself might soon repeat.

