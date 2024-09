Georgia will be without offensive guard Tate Ratledge moving forward.

The offensive guard picked up knee and ankle injuries in Saturday’s 13-12 win over Kentucky, spending the second half in a walking boot and knee brace.

Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ reports that Ratledge will be out with a sprained MCL and sprained ankle.

Mansell reports that Georgia is hoping to get Ratledge back for Georgia’s game against Florida on Nov. 2.

