Georgia leads nation with an eye-popping 5 ESPN preseason All-Americans

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Jamon Dumas Johnson National Championship Game (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Preseason No. 1-ranked Georgia led the country with five selections on ESPN’s preseason All-American team.

The Bulldogs, who have won the past two CFP Championship Games, most recently completing a 15-0 season, are indeed on top of the college football world with the start of the season rapidly approaching.

The five players who were selected:

• Brock Bowers

• Sedrick Van Pran

• Mykel Williams

• Jamon Dumas-Johnson

• Malaki Starks

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, however, made sure to remind his players on Saturday that preseason accolades mean little.

