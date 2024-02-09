Georgia lands commitment from Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek

ATHENS — Georgia isn’t done making additions via the transfer portal, as the Bulldogs have added Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Yurosek will spend his final season at Georgia. He will arrive as a graduate transfer after graduating from Stanford in May. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

“Obviously Georgia has the best of both worlds,” Yurosek told Thamel. “They have big-time football and the use of tight ends.”

Georgia did lose Brock Bowers to the NFL but it does bring back Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin. Georgia also brought in Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

