Georgia knows visit to Tennessee will be critical in 2023 given complaints about schedule

There have been a number of shots taken about Georgia’s schedule. The cancellation of the Oklahoma game, a disappointment according to Brock Bowers, has led to some questioning how tough of Georgia’s 2023 slate will be.

The one big game on Georgia’s schedule is the Nov. 18 game against Tennessee. The Volunteers are coming off an 11-win season and Tennessee will likely be the No. 2 team in the SEC East when the preseason media poll results are released.

The game doubles as Georgia’s SEC finale. When the two teams met last season, it was a defacto SEC East championship game, with Georgia beating the Volunteers 27-13.

