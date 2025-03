ATHENS — The rave reviews for sophomore running back Nate Frazier continue to roll in.

After leading in Georgia in rushing as a freshman, he seems poised to become a more consistent force for the Georgia offense.

“I think the biggest thing when I was watching Nate is when he came in in fall camp,” linebacker Justin Williams said.

“And I’m on the same field, and I misfit a run, and Nate cuts. By the time he cuts and I turn around, he’s already 20 yards down the field.”

