Georgia - Kentucky game time announced for Week 6

ATHENS — When Georgia welcomes Kentucky to Athens on Oct. 7, it could be a matchup of unbeaten teams. The Bulldogs, Wildcats and Missouri Tigers are the lone three unbeaten teams in the league at this point.

Georgia’s game against the Wildcats is set for a 7:00 p.m. ET start, with ESPN broadcasting the game. The contest against Kentucky will be Georgia’s next home game.

If Georgia and Kentucky are to be unbeaten when they meet, both teams will have to win this weekend. Kentucky hosts Florida in what will be the Wildcats’ first true test of the season. Kentucky’s wins to this point have come against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs meanwhile go on the road for the first time this season to take on Auburn. Georgia has won each of its first four games by double-digits but the Bulldogs know going on the road will be a different test.

Read more at DawgNation.com