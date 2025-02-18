Georgia keeps national ranking in top polls after 3-1 start to season

ATHENS – Georgia baseball’s 3-1 start to the season was enough to maintain its ranking in several recognized polls entering its second week.

The Bulldogs maintained their No. 8 ranking in D1Baseball’s poll, used by ESPN.

UGA also kept its No. 4 ranking from Perfect Game and No. 11 spot in the Baseball America poll, while its RPI ranking dropped one spot to No. 7.

UGA beat Quinnipiac twice and split a pair of games with UNC Wilmington, which earned the No. 2 seed in the Athens Regional last season.

