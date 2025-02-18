College

Georgia keeps national ranking in top polls after 3-1 start to season

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Georgia Baseball 2025 (UGA Sports Comm) Team huddle before Georgia's game against UNC Wilmington at Brooks Field in Wilmington, Nc., on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
ATHENS – Georgia baseball’s 3-1 start to the season was enough to maintain its ranking in several recognized polls entering its second week.

The Bulldogs maintained their No. 8 ranking in D1Baseball’s poll, used by ESPN.

UGA also kept its No. 4 ranking from Perfect Game and No. 11 spot in the Baseball America poll, while its RPI ranking dropped one spot to No. 7.

UGA beat Quinnipiac twice and split a pair of games with UNC Wilmington, which earned the No. 2 seed in the Athens Regional last season.

