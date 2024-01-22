Georgia keeping hoop dreams alive despite loss to high-flying Kentucky

Georgia didn’t shock the world at Kentucky, but the Bulldogs left Rupp Arena with heads held high and pride and momentum intact.

Such things are not to be underestimated in college basketball, particularly when facing a Big Blue team that could have five future first-round NBA picks.

The Bulldogs won’t play a better team or face a more raucous environment than what they were up against on Saturday night in Lexington.

Kentucky scored a 105-96 win in the cavernous venue, where more than 20,000 fans gather regularly to scream as though basketball was the only team sport the Wildcats can win big at.

The Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC) have moved past the “moral victory” stage, but that doesn’t mean Coach Mike White can’t take pride in his team’s growth and resiliency.

The No. 8-ranked Wildcats (14-3, 4-1) led this game by 28 points at one juncture, threatening to embarrass any notion Georgia basketball might be for real this season.

But these Bulldogs have worked too hard, and their talent and synchronization is growing, to the extent UGA battled back to respectability and finished with enough momentum to look like an NCAA tourney-worthy team.

The fact Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored a career-high 34 points and had 7 makes from behind the 3-point arc was worth its own storyline.

Georgia actually outscored Kentucky by a point the 33 minutes Abdur-Rahim was on the floor, showing just how much of an impact the senior has on his team.

Abdur-Rahim, the 6-foot-8 lanky, tough UGA captain, put himself on radar with that performance, and every NBA team will see it.

A big part of the reason why is that earlier in the day, the NCAA cleared UK’s Zvonimir Ivisic, and the 7-2 star brought an immediate boost to the court in the decisive, early stages.

