Georgia’s Isaac Nauta, Mecole Hardman still weighing NFL decisions
By: Chip Towers DawgNation
Georgia football-Mecole Hardman-Georgia juniors still contemplating making NFL jump-Georgia Bulldogs-Sugar Bowl-Texas Longhorns

NEW ORLEANS – It’s not all about money, necessarily.

That was the word from Georgia’s Mecole Hardman and Isaac Nauta. The juniors are both giving serious consideration to turning pro after this season. Neither, they confirmed after the Bulldogs’ practice Friday, has made a final decision on that front.

Junior tight end Isaac Nauta said Friday the weight of his NFL decision is definitely wearing on him. (Chip Towers/DawgNation)

But whatever conclusion they arrive at between Tuesday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl and the underclassman declaration deadline of Jan. 14, it won’t be as simple as draft position and signing bonus.

“There’s all kinds of factors when you think about making a decision like this,” said Nauta, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end from Buford. “How’s your body feel? How long can you do it? Is graduating and getting your degree important to you? Winning the national championship. There’s so much stuff that goes into it and I think that’s what makes the decision so hard. I’ve definitely felt the weight of those questions, no doubt.”

Hardman has been feeling the weight of the decision as well. The 5-11, 183-pound speedster from Elberton said he still is in the process of gathering information from the NFL, coach Kirby Smart and former Georgia teammates who have already gone down this road.

Hardman made it clear that he’d definitely make the jump if he could be assured of Top 15 or even first-round status. But he also knows such assurances are hard to come by, and even harder to trust.

“I’m still undecided,” Hardman said after the Bulldogs’ practice in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Friday afternoon. “Going forward, you wouldn’t want to go (pro) unless you were going in the early rounds. But right now I don’t know all that information. I haven’t gotten anything back from anybody. I’m just trying to focus on this game and focus on Texas and win this game. I’ll go forward from there.”

Hardman and Nauta are among several Georgia underclassmen who submitted paperwork to the NFL for an evaluation. Others include running back Elijah Holyfield, receiver Riley Riley and safety J.R. Reed.

Typically the only definitive information the league provides for making such a decision is the determination of “potential first round” or “potential draftee.” The rest of the information the underclassmen decipher comes organically from Smart and Georgia’s other coaches, family members or potential third-party agencies through family members.

“Coach Smart has gathered information for me and done a great job with all that,” Nauta said. “He’s not trying to influence me one way or another. He honestly wants what’s best for me. He’s given me nothing but great support.”

One of the most dependable sources for Georgia players are recent teammates who have already been through the process. All the current juniors are friends with Lorenzo Carter, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Isaiah Wynn and Javon Wims. Of course, they all made the decision to come back in 2017.

“I’ve talked to a lot of guys who’ve been through what I’m going through,” Nauta said. “I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from a lot of those guys. I think that’s the smart think to do, reach out to guys who have done it before you and been through that process. But I’ve got a lot of support in my corner from a lot of people and a lot of good connections to be able to ask question.”

Another big factor is what kind of team Georgia is going to field next season. That brought a lot of the undecideds back in 2017, and they were rewarded with a berth in the National Championship Game.

The Bulldogs are expected to open next season as a Top 4 team and should be in the national title mix again.

“That definitely means a lot,” Nauta said. “We’ve worked so hard. Besides the NFL, this is the next biggest thing you’ve got in football. We want to win games and play on the biggest stages and play in the national championship game. Obviously, none of that is guaranteed or promised, by any means. Georgia’s going to be good for a long time and is always going to have good players, but that aspect of it is definitely something to think about.”

Neither Nauta nor Hardman is an easy case study. Hardman is Bulldogs’ starting flanker and kick returner and is second only to D’Andre Swift in all-purpose yardage, with 1,211 to go along with 7 touchdowns. He is arguably Georgia’s fastest player and one of the fastest in the SEC.

Nauta leads Georgia’s tight ends and is third on the team with 29 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns. He is eight yards shy of going over 1,000 yards receiving in his career and has eight scores. However, the Bulldogs have thrown the football to their tight ends decidedly less the last two seasons under Smart.

Whatever conclusion they come to, it won’t be until after Tuesday’s bowl game.

“You know, it’s one of those decisions you’ve got to pray about,” Nauta said. “You’ve got to talk to your family and your friends and your coaches about. You have to make your decision off that. You think picking a school is hard, but this is a whole different kind of pressure. It’s just crazy I’m at this point in my career now.”

Said Hardman: “The best thing any of us can do right now is focus on this game, focus on Texas and trying to win this thing.”

The post Georgia’s Isaac Nauta, Mecole Hardman still weighing NFL decisions appeared first on DawgNation.

  • 'She was vibrant:' Family mourns mother of 6 killed in Christmas Eve crash
    'She was vibrant:' Family mourns mother of 6 killed in Christmas Eve crash
    Lawrenceville police are still trying to figure out what caused an accident that killed a mother of six on Christmas Eve. ​​​​​​ Dionte Jordan was killed along with her boyfriend Saad Varney after their car crashed on Johnson Road Monday night. Jordan left behind six children ranging in age from 5 to 16. Channel 2 Gwinnett Bureau Chief Tony Thomas spoke with Jordan's parents Theartis and Angela Wilkerson, who have taken in their grandchildren. Her mother said she loves to tell people about her daughter.  'She was vibrant, very colorful. She loved life and loved all the beautiful things about life,' Angela Wilkerson told Thomas. Jordan's parents had never met her daughter’s boyfriend, but they told Thomas that they knew she was happy. “The only thing I know is she told me ‘Dad, I have found somebody that I want to be like you.’ That is the last thing she told me,' Theartis Wilkerson said. Police told Thomas they aren’t sure why Varney’s car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car. The driver of the second car involved in the crash is still in critical condition.  In the hours after her death, the Wilkersons realized they need to protect and grow her ultimate goal: doing what's best for her six children. The parents set up an online fundraiser calling it 'Dionte's Dream.' Even before donations to Dionte’s Dream began, the Wilkersons told Thomas that friends and even strangers offered to help. People have dropped off Christmas gifts for the kids since the accident.   “With all the outpouring, with all the help, I think we are going to be OK,' Angela Wilkerson said. The Wilkersons are now trying to figure out where the kids will go to school and how they can help them emotionally in what the family is calling their new normal.  Services for Jordan will be held next Friday. 
  • Kroger recalls some cooked shrimp that may actually be undercooked, raw
    Kroger recalls some cooked shrimp that may actually be undercooked, raw
    Retail company Kroger has issued a recall of nine types of cooked shrimp that may actually be raw or undercooked. “Due to a potential health hazard, Customers who purchased any of the item(s) below should not eat the product,” Kroger said in a notice. “The product may be under-cooked, which could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens.” >> Read more trending news  According to the Detroit Free Press, the shrimp was distributed at Kroger stores in Michigan, Ohio, north west Virginia and at King Soopers, Fry’s and Smith grocery stores, which are part of Kroger Co. They were produced Aug. 25-26, 2018, and have sell-by dates of Aug. 25-26, 2020. Customers can return the recalled products to the point of purchase for a full refund. The recalled products and product codes are below: Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO UPC 11110-64115 Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 69439-XXXXX Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case UPC 69447-XXXXX Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 69472-XXXXX Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 89439-XXXXX Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case UPC 89461-XXXXX Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 98107-XXXXX Shrimp Cocktail 26/30 UPC 99479-5XXXX Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30 UPC 40401-370681
  • Snyder signs bill to make Michigan ballot drives tougher
    Snyder signs bill to make Michigan ballot drives tougher
    Republican Gov. Rick Snyder on Friday signed a law making it harder for groups to put proposals on the Michigan ballot, imposing a geographical-based requirement that could prevent them from gathering signatures for petitions mainly from the most populated areas. The move followed voters' passage of three Democratic-backed proposals last month and Republicans' unprecedented tactic — enacted by the term-limited governor two weeks ago — to weaken minimum wage and paid sick time laws that began as ballot initiatives. Legal challenges are expected. Also Friday, Snyder vetoed a bill that would have automatically empowered the GOP-led Legislature to intervene in certain lawsuits, which had been seen by critics as an attempt to hamstring incoming Democratic Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel. He also vetoed a measure that would have blocked future attempts to force the disclosure of donors to nonprofits, including political groups whose sway has grown in elections. He signed a law requiring Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer and future administrations to have a 'clear and convincing' need to adopt environmental and other state regulations that are tougher than federal standards. Snyder acted days before he leaves office after a frenetic lame-duck session in which Republican lawmakers passed measures criticized as power grabs. The ballot drive measure will affect groups initiating constitutional amendments, bills and referendums by capping the number of signatures that can come from an individual congressional district at 15 percent. There is no geographic threshold currently. Democrats, along with Republicans involved in past anti-abortion and tax-limiting citizen initiatives, had urged a veto and had called the legislation blatantly unconstitutional. But Snyder's office said the law will promote 'geographic diversity' in support of ballot drives. The legislative intervention bill had been criticized by opponents as an attempt to undercut Nessel, who will be the first Democratic attorney general in 16 years and who has said she may not defend state laws she believes are unconstitutional. Republicans had disputed the allegation, saying the legislation would ensure that the legislative branch has a voice as more laws are challenged in the courts. In a veto letter to legislators, Snyder said the 'well-intentioned' measure would have complicated a governor's ability to manage litigation, adding that it would not have been 'prudent' for him to sign it as his term comes to an end. 'We are grateful to Gov. Snyder for demonstrating his integrity and commitment to upholding the Michigan Constitution,' Nessel said in a statement. GOP legislators previously abandoned an attempt to strip Democratic Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson of her campaign oversight authority and instead shift it to a new bipartisan commission. ___ Follow David Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/David%20Eggert
  • Woman makes plea for veterans to help honor her late father
    Woman makes plea for veterans to help honor her late father
    A Hall County woman hopes local veterans will answer the call to help honor her late father.    Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen talked to Candice Easton as she looked through an old brown album full of scraps of paper, that she says contains the most precious of memories.  '’Mother's cooking doing me lots of good. Please wire.’ My dad wrote that,” Easton said. Cornelius Cornelssen, Bill to his family and friends, was 19 years old when he fought in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. 'My dad told me that they would talk about the most important thing. That they all hoped they would be brave,” Easton said. Cornelssen died earlier this month at the age of 93 and was laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery. But his old Army buddies were absent. Almost all of them had already passed away.  TRENDING STORIES: 11-year-old charged with manslaughter in death of 14-year-old friend Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities Police lieutenant arrested weeks after hit and run that injured toddler 'If he was younger, I'm sure there would have been a lot of people gathered around. But as it happened, there weren't,” Easton said. That’s why Easton is inviting all local veterans to a special celebration of Pfc. Cornelius Cornelssen’s life. Even though none would have known her father, she hopes many will come.   'Us that are not veterans or service people will never understand and have the same sense of brotherhood and belonging and protecting each other. And I wanted these people to get together for my dad,” Easton said. The gathering will be held Saturday at noon at the Flower Branch Masonic Lodge.  The address is 5416 Spring St. Easton says dozens of veterans have emailed to tell her they will be there.
  • Mumia Abu-Jamal case could return to spotlight
    Mumia Abu-Jamal case could return to spotlight
    A court ruling this week puts the police murder case of former Black Panther Mumia Abu-Jamal back in the spotlight years after it drew the attention of Amnesty International, Hollywood celebrities and death penalty opponents worldwide. Abu-Jamal, a one-time taxi driver and radio reporter, emerged over four decades in prison as a vocal critic of the American justice system, especially the racial bias he saw at the heart of his 1982 trial. His writings and commentaries from prison, including the 1996 book 'Live from Death Row,' have earned him acclaim from progressive scholars and activists — along with the disdain of police unions, conservative politicians and the widow of Daniel Faulkner, the young patrolman slain in downtown Philadelphia on Dec. 9, 1981. 'Thirty-eight years!' Maureen Faulkner cried out in court this fall during the latest post-trial arguments, leading city Judge Leon Tucker to have her escorted out. 'This is wrong!' Tucker's ruling Thursday may prolong her agony, but follows a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court finding that former Pennsylvania Chief Justice Ronald Castille had been wrong to hear a death-penalty appeal that had come through his office when he was Philadelphia's district attorney from 1986-1991. Castille had done the same in Abu-Jamal's case. 'They shouldn't have been able to raise the issue about me, because they never asked me to recuse myself,' Castille, now retired, told The Associated Press on Friday. 'The court ... knew I'd signed off on the appeal, but I had nothing to do with the trial.' Tucker, in a 37-page opinion, said the appearance of bias was clear and that Abu-Jamal's appeal should be reargued by the current state Supreme Court based on the briefs his lawyers filed at the time. 'The slightest appearance of bias or lack of impartiality undermines the entire judiciary,' Tucker wrote. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a civil rights lawyer intent on criminal justice reform who took office this year, has not decided whether to challenge the ruling. The jury convicted Abu-Jamal of killing Faulkner, 25, after he pulled over Abu-Jamal's brother in an overnight traffic stop. Prosecutors called the evidence against him overwhelming, and said he was shot by Faulkner during the exchange of gunfire. He spent nearly three decades on death row before a U.S. appeals court threw out the death sentence over flawed jury instructions in 2008, after a hearing that attracted hundreds of chanting supporters. Prosecutors dropped their bid to restore the death sentence, leaving Abu-Jamal to serve a sentence of life without parole. The buzz around his case largely died down, and his appeals hit a dead end in 2012. But his closest supporters remained energized. 'We had hope that something would come along, and lo and behold it was the Williams case,' said Pam Africa, 73, a leading organizer for Abu-Jamal supporters, referring to the 2016 Supreme Court case involving Castille. Officials with the city's Fraternal Order of Police did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday, but they have been steadfast in their support of Maureen Faulkner and the verdict over the years. Civil rights lawyer David Rudovsky, who worked on an early Abu-Jamal appeal, said the case has raised many of the fairness questions that still plague the nation's courts, including the racial makeup of juries and the racial breakdown of people on death row. 'The race bias, the judicial bias, the questions of identification and prosecutorial commentary or misconduct — we're still struggling with them,' said Rudovsky, a University of Pennsylvania law professor. 'And, of course, with the killing of an officer, and a black activist (charged), it was a recipe for all of the conflicts that we see, then and now.
  • Texas bus driver gifts toys to children on his route for Christmas
    Texas bus driver gifts toys to children on his route for Christmas
    Students at Lake Highlands Elementary who ride bus 1693 in Dallas, Texas, were surprised with something special on their last day of school before winter break. KXAS reported that bus driver Curtis Jenkins packed his bus with wrapped presents for each child.  “He asked the kids what they wanted for Christmas and kept a list,” Jennifer Wilcox, Lake Highlands’ PTA president, told ABC News. “I believe his motivation was to bless the kids and to put smiles on their faces.” >> Read more trending news  Jenkins told KXAS he originally wanted to do a gift exchange, but his wife, Sheniqua, said everyone may not be able to bring something, so she suggested the two buy presents with their own money.  Jenkins set aside money from his paychecks to get everyone a gift -- 70 total. “Seeing the faces of those kids was more than anything that I could ever do with the money,” Jenkins said. Among the gifts were puzzles, electronics and games, KXAD reported. “That little time they have with me, it means so much. I’m the first face they see before they get to school in the morning,” Jenkins said. “I call my bus a community. We love each and everybody in the community.” In a Saturday Facebook post, Lake Highlands acknowledged Jenkins’ good deed, which included some items parents pitched in for upon hearing about the bus driver’s efforts. With over 9,000 shares, some wanted to give back to Jenkins and did so by setting up multiple GoFundMe pages for him.  “So many accounts has been set up on GoFundMe in my name, with my picture,” Jenkins, who didn’t ask for donations, told KXAS. “I never set up anything.” The crowdfunding platform issued the following statement to KXAS: “It’s not uncommon for someone to create a GoFundMe after they see a news story because they simply want to help. When a campaign is created to raise money for another individual they don’t personally know, we place the funds on hold and work with them to transfer the funds directly to the beneficiary. In this case, we are working with all campaign organizers and we guarantee all funds raised will go directly to Mr. Jenkins. He can choose to receive the funds or refund donors.” Jenkins may be able to use the funds to support his nonprofit foundation. According to KXAS, he is starting to fill out 501(c)(3) paperwork for a foundation he’s called Magnify, Caring and Change. Jenkins said any donations should go to Chase Bank in the name of his foundation.
