Georgia injury report: What Amarius Mims must do to return for Georgia

ATHENS — Georgia made it through the Florida game without picking up any new major injuries. Still, the Bulldogs were without several key contributors in the 43-20 win over Florida.

Head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on those players as the Bulldogs begin practicing for this week’s game against Missouri.

Safety Dan Jackson has now missed two consecutive games. He was a late scratch against Vanderbilt after getting sick and was not with the team against Florida.

Smart said Jackson is dealing with an infection in his knee. Georgia hopes to get him back this week and will know more about him during practice on Monday.

“He’s dealing with a bursa, his knee has a bursa sack in there that has been bothering him and actually got infected,” Smart said. “The Vanderbilt game it happened while we were there. Didn’t find out till the morning so we didn’t get him the Vanderbilt game last minute and then he was unable to go last week. We’re hopeful to get him back this week and give us some extra depth in the secondary. He’s supposed to be able to do some stuff today for the first time. We’ll see how he does.”

Tykee Smith briefly left Saturday’s game and when he exited, David Daniel Sisavanh entered the game at safety. Malaki Starks then moved into Smith’s star position. Smith did return to the game for Georgia.

Smith added that he was fine when speaking to reporters on Monday.

On the offensive side of the ball, Amarius Mims and Roderick Robinson both dressed out for the first time since the South Carolina game but neither got on the field. Both suffered ankle injuries that have kept them out for the previous five games.

With Mims out, Georgia has started Xavier Truss at right tackle. Monroe Freeling also rotated in at the position as well.

