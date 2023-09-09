Georgia injury report: The latest on Javon Bullard, Ladd McConkey following Ball State

ATHENS — Georgia saw star defensive back Javon Bullard exit the game following the team’s opening drive against Ball State.

Bullard sustained a left ankle injury and did not return to the game.

“He has an ankle sprain and the severity of it I do not know,” Smart said. “I do know he could not return.”

With Bullard out for almost the entire game, Georgia turned to David Daniel-Sisavanh and Dan Jackson at the safety position. Georgia got interceptions from Malaki Starks and Tykee Smith.

