Georgia injury report: Kendall Milton, Brock Bowers update their status after win over Kent

ATHENS — If you’re able to speak to reporters following a 51-13 win, odds are you’re not too bothered or limited by your injury.

“I’m feeling amazing,” running back Kendall Milton told reporters after the win.

Milton registered his first carry since suffering a knee injury in Georgia’s Week 3 win over South Carolina. He was able to play against Auburn last week but Saturday saw Milton become a bigger piece of the Georgia backfield.

He finished with 47 rushing yards on 8 attempts. Milton also found the end zone in the second quarter to help give Georgia a 31-7 lead going into halftime.

“I thought Kendall did a great job tonight. Kendall hit it, and Mike (Bobo) talked about it during the week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He said, we’ve got to get somebody that can get us three, four, five yards. We can’t be behind the sticks like we were at Auburn. I thought Kendall brought a little hefty punch, stuck it up in there. He got a lot of yards after contact. It’s the first time that I thought he looked healthy all year.”

Tight end Brock Bowers briefly went into the injury tent on Saturday during the second quarter. But like Clark Kent going into a phone booth, Bowers emerged quickly and only ended up missing one play. He was sporting a wrap around his right leg but it didn’t appear to slow him down at all.

Bowers finished the game with 132 receiving yards on 7 receptions. His last catch of the evening was a 21-yard touchdown grab, which pushed him past AJ Green for the second-most receiving touchdowns in program history. Bowers has now topped 100 receiving yards in three straight games, becoming the program’s first wide receiver to accomplish that since Terrence Edwards did it in 2002.

Bowers attributed the brief injury scare to just the routine bruises that happen over the course of a football game.

