Georgia injury report: Jamon Dumas-Johnson expected to miss time, Brock Bowers back running

ATHENS — Georgia was already without its top offensive playmaker in Brock Bowers, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

It will now be without one of its better defensive players for the foreseeable future as inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered a forearm injury in the win over Missouri. Georgia coach Kirby Smart did not provide further specifics on what Dumas-Johnson’s injury was.

“As far as Pop, still not sure how long it’ll be, how long his absence will be,” Smart said. “He’s going to try to find some innovative ways to get back and be able to play, but won’t know the extent of that until a couple more days.”

Dumas-Johnson had started the previous 24 games for Georgia. He was the team’s vocal leader and would call out the defense.

In addition to his strong leadership abilities, he is Georgia’s team leader in both sacks, 3.5, and ranked second in tackles for loss, 5.5. Dumas-Johnson had 34 tackles in Georgia’s first nine games of the season.

“I think Pop (Dumas-Johnson) has done a good job of holding up,” Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith said of Dumas-Johnson. “Definitely think he’s going to do as Brock (Bowers) has done as far as coaching. Right now we just need him to coach up the next guy in terms of telling him he sees out there. I think he can still help this team big from the sideline.”

At inside linebacker, the Bulldogs still have Smael Mondon. He is Georgia’s leading tackler, despite being limited in the early part of the season due to an offseason foot injury. He has 2.0 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss on the season.

Taking Dumas-Johnson’s place in the lineup will be freshmen CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson. Both played on Saturday even prior to Dumas-Johnson’s injury. Each played had a tackle on Saturday.

“Those guys have played all year. We need those guys to keep coming and keep growing up,” Smart said. “They’ve done a tremendous job. Got a lot of respect for those young guys. They’ve worked for this opportunity. They go out there into practice every day as hard as they can. And they’re really good football players. CJ and Rayeln are really talented football players and they got thrown in the fight tonight more than normal.”

