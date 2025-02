ATHENS – The eighth and final top-10 team on Georgia’s SEC basketball gauntlet comes to Athens for a 7 p.m. showdown Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (16-11, 4-10 SEC) will host No. 3 Florida, their fifth-straight top 25 team, before ending their conference slate with three straight unranked opponents.

It’s the first time Georgia will play consecutive unranked teams since starting SEC play.

The Gators (24-3, 11-3) roll into Athens red-hot, riding a six-game winning streak.

