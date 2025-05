ATHENS -- Selection Monday for the NCAA Tournament is a week away, and Georgia baseball has held its spot in the top 10.

The Bulldogs (42-14, 18-12 SEC) are ranked No. 10 for the second-straight week by D1Baseball’s poll, which is used on ESPN broadcasts.

UGA was also ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 3 by Baseball America.

Georgia was briefly ranked No. 1 in both polls two weeks ago.

