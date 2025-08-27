Georgia has loaded stable of running backs, and ‘they’re all explosive’

ATHENS — Georgia has the deepest stable of running backs it has had in some time, to the point that if it were a stock, those close to the program would be buying.

Kirby Smart has not said much about the backs, individually, likely chuckling to himself knowing that by the midseason mark public perception will change.

It’s not “RBU,” but offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has something to work with.

“They’ve worked really hard, they’re going to continue to work,” Smart said, easing his way into the running back discussion at his season-opening game press conference on Monday.

