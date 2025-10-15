Georgia growing up, run game and experience pivotal against Ole Miss

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows better than anyone there’s only one sure way to keep Ole Miss from scoring, and that’s to keep the Rebels’ explosive offense off the field.

Georgia’s Top 10 showdown with Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday is the sort of matchup Smart might have had in mind when devising a run-heavy offensive identity that would give the Bulldogs their best shot at a championship season.

UGA has had to start six different offensive line combinations in the first six games as a result of injuries, but it’s still averaging 185.5 yards per game on the ground, even after facing the nation’s No. 11 run defense at Auburn (86.5 yards per game allowed) in last Saturday’s 20-10 road win.

