Georgia gets NIT invite, will host Xavier on Tuesday

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia basketball is bouncing into the postseason for the first time in seven years.

The Bulldogs (17-16) received one of the 32 bids for the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday night and will play Big East foe Xavier (16-17) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The NIT Final Four takes place in Indianapolis at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2 and April 4.

“It gives young people an opportunity to have another opportunity for development or experience,” Coach Mike White said in a Sunday night teleconference. “They’ve earned the right to play postseason, and no one can take that away from them.”

