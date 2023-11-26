Georgia - Georgia Tech observations as Bulldogs run the state of Georgia once again

ATLANTA — Georgia football made history on Saturday night. The Bulldogs won yet again, besting rival Georgia Tech 31-23. That the Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets is hardly of note given the way this rivalry has gone since the turn of the century.

What made the win over Georgia Tech significant is that it was Georgia’s 29th consecutive win. That sets the record for consecutive wins by an SEC program, surpassing Alabama’s previous mark of 28. Georgia completed its third straight 12-0 regular season.

Despite Georgia falling behind 7-0 for the sixth straight game, the final result was rarely in doubt. The Bulldogs, as has often been the case in their record-breaking win streak, dominated the second and third quarters. They outscored Georgia Tech 24-3 over that timespan, allowing the Bulldogs to pull away in the fourth quarter.

It marked the sixth consecutive win over Georgia Tech in the series. As much as Georgia will celebrate running the state once again, the Bulldogs do have bigger goals ahead of them.





To win a 30th consecutive game, Georgia must beat Alabama next week. Doing so would also punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff.

While Georgia has been able to dominate much of college football of late, it has not beaten Alabama in the SEC championship game or in Atlanta. Smart is 0-3 against Nick Saban in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But Georgia did win the last time the two teams met, as it won the 2022 National Championship Game.

The Bulldogs will enjoy Saturday night and all that comes with it. But they know a victory next week in Atlanta will be even sweeter given it would accomplish a number of goals for the Bulldogs.

Carson Beck makes chicken salad against Georgia Tech

Georgia didn’t put the game on Carson Beck’s shoulders. From a statistical output, Beck had his worst game of the season. It was the first time all season he had less than 250 yards passing, but it wasn’t like he had a poor game either.

He completed 13 of his 20 attempts for 175 yards. He was intercepted in the end zone but that came off a deflection in the fourth quarter. His only touchdown pass on the evening went to Dominic Lovett, with Beck dropping in a 29-yard dime for Georgia’s first touchdown on the evening.

Read more at DawgNation.com