Georgia-Georgia Tech game to reportedly be played on Black Friday

Georgia’s annual game against Georgia Tech will be played a day earlier this year, as Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reports that the Georgia-Georgia Tech game will be played on Friday, Nov. 29.

Dellenger did note that the game would be in primetime and air on ABC.

This year’s game between Georgia and Georgia Tech will be played in Athens.

ESPN is set to announce all game times for the first three weeks of the college football season on Thursday. Georgia already knows its game times and television networks for its games against Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama and Florida.

