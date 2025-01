The Georgia-Georgia Tech game was an eight-overtime thriller when it was played on a Friday during the 2024 season.

And so, it will now be played on Friday, Nov. 28 in the 2025 season.

The ACC announced the news on Monday night as a part of the ACC Huddle show.

In addition to being played on a Friday, the contest will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Read more at DawgNation.