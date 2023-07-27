The Georgia freshmen who could make the 2023 Freshman All-SEC Team

Georgia put 16 players on the various All-SEC teams at SEC media days, tied with Alabama for the most among any one school.

Eleven players made it on the First Team, with three more popping up on the second and two more on the third team.

There was not an All-Freshman team but it’s a safe bet that Georgia will have a few members on it when it is announced at the end of the season. The Bulldogs have placed four members on the All-Freshman Team in each of the last two seasons And Georgia won national championships in both of those seasons.

The Bulldogs also brought in an elite haul of prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as Georgia inked the No. 2 ranked recruiting class. Of the 26 signees, 18 got a jump start on their college careers by enrolling early and practicing with Georgia this spring.

