Georgia football winners and losers following road win over Auburn

Winner: Brock Bowers

If Bowers keeps playing like he did against Auburn, internationally known pop stars might start showing up to Georgia’s games.

Bowers put forth a career effort against Auburn, racking up 157 receiving yards in the win. He was at his best in the fourth quarter, picking up 121 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Head coach Kirby Smart is quickly running out of ways to describe Bowers. We’re getting to the point where calling him the best player in the sport might be the only proper way to recognize Bowers.

“Who can argue that there’s a better football player anywhere in the country? Just a football player,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The guy has the greatest toughness and grit that I’ve been around. He’ll do whatever you ask him to do for this team. I’ve got a lot of respect for that guy as a competitor.”

Bowers is now tied with AJ Green for the second-most receiving touchdowns in school history. He’s eight away from the record, held by Terrence Edwards. Edwards is also the school’s only 1,000-yard receiver in program history. Bowers has 413 yards on 30 receptions through 5 games.

It might be somewhat concerning that Georgia has to be so reliant on Bowers to generate explosive pass plays. But that may help further establish Bowers as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.

Whether Bowers ends up in New York in December is inconsequential. The star tight end is unbothered by accolades and Taylor Swift questions.

