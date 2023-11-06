Georgia football winners and losers following key SEC win over Missouri

Winner: Peyton Woodring

It was the biggest kick of Woodring’s Georgia career. The Bulldogs up 27-21 in the fourth quarter and were riding high after Nazir Stackhouse’s beautiful interception.

But the offensive drive stalled out and Kirby Smart had a decision to make. Instead of attempting a fourth and five, Smart placed his trust in his freshman kicker.

He delivered, booting home a 48-yard field goal. It was the longest make of his career and gave Georgia the winning margin.

“You’ve got to have confidence in the rest of your team they can stop them,” Smart said. “We got about half of that third down back, and there was a consideration there on fourth-and-5 to go for it, but because of Peyton and what he’s been able to do we kicked it.”

Perhaps no player has improved more over the course of the season for Georgia than Woodring. He made just 4 of his first 7 field goal attempts, including missing two kicks of just 28 yards.

But he’s now connected on 13 field goals in a row. Smart isn’t the only one confident in the exciting freshman kicker. His wingman/holder Carson Beck raved about his teammate.

“I was hyped, you look at the film I was super energetic,” Beck said. “I called him the Ice Man every time he stepped out there in the past couple games he has nailed those field goals and obviously today he came up huge tonight.”

