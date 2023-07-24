Georgia football will learn a lot about the future of its inside linebacker position this week

Glenn Schumann is no longer just one of the best inside linebacker coaches in the country. He’s one of the best defensive minds period. His paychecks from Georgia say as much, as he’ll make $1.9 million this season.

It’s his second as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, but it’s important to note Schumann is the one signaling in plays. He also works hand-in-hand with Georgia’s inside linebackers, which have usually been the best parts of Georgia’s defenses. From Roquan Smith to Nakobe Dean, Schumann has recruited and developed at an elite level.

Entering the 2023 season, the Bulldogs’ inside linebackers are among the best in the conference. Jamon Dumas-Johnson made Preseason First Team All-SEC, Smael Mondon ended up on the second team and Jalon Walker was named to the third team.

