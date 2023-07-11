Georgia football: What’s left on the bone for Kirby Smart with the juggernaut 2024 recruiting class?

Can’t help but look at what the Georgia football program has done recently on the recruiting trail and start thinking about Greek mythology.

Athens is in Greece. After all.

It might look mythic to many with all these offensive line prospects that stand like the pillars of Olympus. That’s what Stacy Searels has stacked up like cordwood of late. But my mind drifts to mythology.

Does anyone remember those literature classes? Yet instead of the Twelve Labours of Hercules, we’ve got the “Twelve Labors of Kirby” for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Think about it for a second.

This is that “we ain’t done yet” Richard LeCounte III line on repeat.

Hercules (or Heracles if we’re going by the book) conducted a series of tasks for King Eurystheus. Kirby and his black belt staff of ninja recruiters are doing this for DawgNation.

