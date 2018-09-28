Listen Live
College
Georgia football vs. Tennessee: Game time, TV channel, how to
By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-TV channel-Tennessee-internet stream

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is all about developing depth on his Georgia football team for this “just in case” moments that inevitably happen in college football.

Already, the Bulldogs will be starting their third different offensive line combination in just the fifth game of the year on account of the leg injury suffered to starting right guard Ben Cleveland at Missouri.

Receiver Tyler Simmons (shoulder) is also expected to be out for Georgia’s game against Tennessee.

“I don’t think you ever have enough depth, [and] I don’t think any coach in the country will tell you ‘I feel really good about my depth,’ “ Smart said. “If I had to say that, I would say it would be at receiver. Outside of that, I don’t know I feel really good about our depth. You can never have enough good, ready to play players.

“We’re certainly going through that now. We’re also developing our young players. I don’t think enough people worry about that during the season. It’s a young season and at some point we’re going to need somebody to play.”

That could happen today for Georgia, as the Bulldogs are a prohibitive favorite and could end up working more young players into the game.

Smart said all the players who take the field will have been prepared.

“We give the 3s reps, [and] we put our best players on the scout team,” Smart said. “Malik Herring is a guy that played 15 to 20 snaps at Missouri. He played on the scout team last week. You know what? He played really good in the game because he did. We send guys down all the time to be scout team players and come back. I think that organization in practice really helps develop your players.”

Georgia football-Tennessee details

•  Time: The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday
•  Date: Sept. 29, 2018
•  Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.
•  Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 86 and a low of 67.

DawgNation Georgia football coverage

•  Follow: DawgNation beat writers Mike Griffith  @MikeGriffith32  and Chip Towers  @ChipTowersDN  on Twitter.

•  Watch: Brandon Adams and Jeff Sentell on the postgame show via  DawgNation Facebook page.

How to watch Georgia-Tennessee on TV

The Georgia-Tennessee game will be televised on CBS. Brad Nessler will handle the play-by-play call and Gary Danielson will provide analysis. James Erdahl is the sideline reporter.

How to stream Georgia-Tennessee football

The game can be streamed online at GTV on georgiadogs.com.

Where to find Georgia-Tennessee on radio

The game will be broadcast on WSB 95.5 FM, 750 AM, along with other Georgia Bulldog Sport Network (IMG) radio affiliates. Scott Howard is on the play-by-play call, Eric Zeier is the color analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio for Georgia football vs. Tennessee

The game will be broadcast on Sirius channel 108 and   XM channel 190 (Georgia broadcast).

DawgNation: Georgia football vs. Tennessee

• The Vols have one shot at staying close to the Bulldogs

• Jeremy Pruitt a fiery coach at Georgia and now for Vols

• Georgia tailback D’Andre Swift reveals ailment

• Former Tennessee commit Cade Mays has been crucial for Georgia

• D’Andre Walker is putting together a strong senior campaign, 3 sacks

• WATCH: Jake Fromm trying to take his game to a new level

• Georgia football: 5 things moving forward, orange alert

The post Georgia football vs. Tennessee: Game time, TV channel, how to appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Here's what's next in the Supreme Court nominee's confirmation vote
    Here's what's next in the Supreme Court nominee's confirmation vote
    Senate Republicans are plowing forward with a committee vote Friday on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to Supreme Court after an extraordinary and emotional day of testimony where he denied accusations of sexual assault as 'unequivocally' false. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified that she was '100 percent' certain Kavanaugh attacked her. The remarkable testimony appears to have only sharpened the partisan divide over President Donald Trump's nominee. Republicans praised Ford's bravery in coming forward, but many of them said her account won't affect their support for Kavanaugh. We'll have insight from a political analyst on the split in opinion, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning President Donald Trump also made clear that he was sticking by his nominee. 'His testimony was powerful, honest and riveting,' he tweeted. 'The Senate must vote!' [Gov. Deal weighs in on Kavanaugh hearing: 'I wholeheartedly support him'] The Senate Judiciary Committee, where the initial vote on Kavanaugh will be held, is narrowly split with an 11-10 Republican majority. Democrats are expected to oppose the nominee. But even if the panel deadlocks on whether to recommend the judge for confirmation, the full Senate could start taking procedural votes Saturday on Kavanaugh, setting up a final vote as soon as Tuesday. 'We're going to move forward,' said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as he exited a private late night strategy session with Republican senators. 'The committee is going to vote.' [LIVE UPDATES from inside the Senate hearing]   ___ Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Mary Clare Jalonick, Juliet Linderman, Padmananda Rama, Matthew Daly, Julie Pace and AP photographers J. Scott Applewhite and Carolyn Kaster contributed to this report.
  • The Latest: ABA urges Senate to slow down on Kavanaugh votes
    The Latest: ABA urges Senate to slow down on Kavanaugh votes
    The Latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (all times local): 1:30 a.m. The American Bar Association has urged the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full Senate to slow down on the vote on Brett Kavanaugh for a position on the Supreme Court until the FBI has time to do a full background check on claims of sexual assault made by Christine Blasey (blah-zee) Ford and other women. 'We make this request because of the ABA's respect for the rule of law and due process under law,' the ABA letter to committee leadership said. 'Each appointment to our nation's highest court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote.' The Judiciary committee plans a vote on Kavanaugh Friday. ___
  • National sexual assault hotline calls jumped 147% during Christine Blasey Ford's testimony
    National sexual assault hotline calls jumped 147% during Christine Blasey Ford's testimony
    As Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, the Rape Abuse and Incest Network (RAINN) said there was an “unprecedented” spike in calls, Time reported. >> Read more trending news  Ford testified about her alleged assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization that administers the hotline, tweeted there was an estimated 147 percent jump above normal volume, The Hill reported. Since Ford went forward with her allegations, there has been a 45.6 percent increase compared to the same time frame in 2017, Time reported. >> Who is Christine Blasey Ford? Ford told senators about the alleged assault Thursday, which she said happened while they were both at a high school party during the 1980s. Later in the day, Kavanaugh issued a forceful denial. When a second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, alleged sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, RAINN’s hotline saw an increase of 57 percent, compared to an average Friday through Sunday, Time reported. >> Senate committee to vote on Kavanaugh nomination Friday morning Kavanaugh has also denied the allegations made by Ramirez and a third woman, Julie Swetnick. RAINN, which also runs a free, confidential online chat service, said there were “unprecedented” waiting times Thursday, The Hill reported.
  • The Moment: Ford's 'indelible' memory is Kavanaugh laughing
    The Moment: Ford's 'indelible' memory is Kavanaugh laughing
    Indelible.' That's the way Christine Blasey Ford described the details of what she says was a sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on a summer evening three decades ago. Asked for the most vivid memory from that night, she did not name a physical violation. Rather, it was a specific sound she heard from Kavanaugh and the other boy she says was in the room, Mark Judge. 'Laughter — the uproarious laughter between the two,' Ford, her voice wavering, told the Senate Judiciary Committee at Thursday's extraordinary hearing. 'They were laughing with each other. ... I was underneath one of them while the two laughed.' The moment crystallized the national debate over gender, power and whom to believe in the #MeToo era under President Donald Trump. Thursday's hearing in many ways turned on Ford's credibility as a victim of and a witness to an event that Kavanaugh staunchly denies. Central to the proceedings was the quality of Ford's memory and whether her account was believable, an unknown when she took her seat at the cramped witness table before the 21-member Senate Judiciary Committee. With the hearing well underway, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., asked her what she remembered. 'What is the strongest memory you have, the strongest memory of the incident, something you cannot forget?' Leahy asked as Ford took a sip of coffee. 'Take whatever time you need.'  Ford, a 51-year-old psychology professor, looked down and took a breath. 'Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter,' said Ford, referring to the area of the brain where traumatic memories are stored. 'The uproarious laughter between the two and they're having fun at my expense.' She looked down again. 'You've never forgotten that laughter, you've never forgotten them laughing at you?' Leahy asked. 'They were laughing with each other,' Ford replied. 'And you were the object of the laughter?' Leahy pressed. 'I was, you know, underneath one of them while the two laughed,' she said. The spectacle riveted Washington and much of the nation. The U.S. Capitol was hushed, as senators and aides huddled in offices, watching. The hearing, played on televisions, rang through the West Wing of the White House as Trump flew back from New York — with the televisions on Air Force One tuned to the proceedings. Back in Washington, the president canceled a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and was expected to continue watching, aides said. Kavanaugh himself has explicitly said he is not questioning whether Ford had been attacked 'by someone, at some point.' But he says he's not the one who attacked her. He told at least one senator that it may have been a case of mistaken identity. Republicans on the Judiciary Committee released a document detailing their investigative work that showed they had interviewed two men who said they believed that they, not Judge Kavanaugh, assaulted Ford. Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah told CNN, 'Somebody's mixed up.' But with an eager-to-please demeanor and zero show of anger during the questioning, Ford stuck by her account. It was true, she said, that there were gaps in her memory of that night in the early 1980s — she could not recall which boy pushed her into the room, or how she got home. But the laughter, and the identity of her attacker, Ford said, remained crystal clear. 'Absolutely,' Ford said, later adding, '100 percent.' ___ Follow Kellman on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/APLaurieKellman
  • Kavanaugh aided by Graham's fiery defense
    Kavanaugh aided by Graham's fiery defense
    Brett Kavanaugh looked in desperate need of a fighter on his behalf as he gave impassioned testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee denying allegations of sexual assault. He found it in Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who told the judge straight out Thursday, 'You've got nothing to apologize for.' Kavanaugh alternated from anger to tears during fiery testimony. He took deep breaths and lengthy sips of water to gain his composure. He looked every bit the man who said his family 'has been destroyed by this senator, destroyed.' Democratic senators pressed Kavanaugh over and over again to request an FBI investigation if he had nothing to hide. Enter Graham, who said that if Democrats truly wanted an FBI investigation, they could have spoken up when Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was first made aware of the allegations from Christine Blasey Ford. Just hours earlier, Ford described for senators what she says was an assault by Kavanaugh on a summer evening three decades ago. Kavanaugh denied the allegation. 'What you want to do is destroy this guy's life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020,' Graham said with his voice shaking, pointing at Democratic lawmakers. Graham said he voted for Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, both nominated by a Democratic president, and he told Kavanaugh to say hello to them when he sees them. 'I'd never do to them what you've done to this guy. This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics.' Returning his glare to Kavanaugh, he said: 'You're looking for a fair process? You came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend.' Graham's comments seemed to buck up Kavanaugh's mood. He managed a smile when Graham asked if he considered the confirmation process to be like a job interview. 'This is not a job interview,' Graham told him. 'This is hell.' The comments also seemed to lift the White House. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted: '@LindseyGrahamSC has more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him.' Graham's independent streak has sometimes got him into trouble with conservatives, but he won plaudits from many of them on Twitter. 'Blistering statement from Lindsey Graham is as strong a denunciation of this process as I've ever heard,' tweeted longtime Fox journalist Britt Hume. He also won a large number of detractors as #LindseyGraham lit up on Twitter.
  • Health officials seek woman who delivered rabies-infested bat to Target employees
    Health officials seek woman who delivered rabies-infested bat to Target employees
    Health officials in California are looking for a woman who picked up a rabies-infested bat and delivered it to employees at a Target store, KTXL reported. >> Read more trending news  The Sacramento County Division of Public Health is searching for the woman, whose image was caught on a security camera, the Sacramento Bee reported. The woman found the dying bat near the Target in Rancho Cordova and put it in a Starbucks cup before giving it to two employees, KTXL reported. The bat bit one of the Target employees, who received a rabies shot, the television station reported. The other employee also was treated. 'Once you show signs, whether it’s an animal or a human being, it’s almost uniformly fatal,' Peter Beilenson, the director of the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, told KTXL. The bat was tested by the Rancho Cordova animal control unit, and was found positive for rabies. It is not known if the woman was bitten, KTXL reported.
