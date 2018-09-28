Georgia football vs. Tennessee: Game time, TV channel, how to

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is all about developing depth on his Georgia football team for this “just in case” moments that inevitably happen in college football.

Already, the Bulldogs will be starting their third different offensive line combination in just the fifth game of the year on account of the leg injury suffered to starting right guard Ben Cleveland at Missouri.

Receiver Tyler Simmons (shoulder) is also expected to be out for Georgia’s game against Tennessee.

“I don’t think you ever have enough depth, [and] I don’t think any coach in the country will tell you ‘I feel really good about my depth,’ “ Smart said. “If I had to say that, I would say it would be at receiver. Outside of that, I don’t know I feel really good about our depth. You can never have enough good, ready to play players.

“We’re certainly going through that now. We’re also developing our young players. I don’t think enough people worry about that during the season. It’s a young season and at some point we’re going to need somebody to play.”

That could happen today for Georgia, as the Bulldogs are a prohibitive favorite and could end up working more young players into the game.

Smart said all the players who take the field will have been prepared.

“We give the 3s reps, [and] we put our best players on the scout team,” Smart said. “Malik Herring is a guy that played 15 to 20 snaps at Missouri. He played on the scout team last week. You know what? He played really good in the game because he did. We send guys down all the time to be scout team players and come back. I think that organization in practice really helps develop your players.”

Georgia football-Tennessee details

• Time: The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

• Date: Sept. 29, 2018

• Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

• Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 86 and a low of 67.

DawgNation Georgia football coverage

• Follow: DawgNation beat writers Mike Griffith @MikeGriffith32 and Chip Towers @ChipTowersDN on Twitter.

• Watch: Brandon Adams and Jeff Sentell on the postgame show via DawgNation Facebook page.

How to watch Georgia-Tennessee on TV

The Georgia-Tennessee game will be televised on CBS. Brad Nessler will handle the play-by-play call and Gary Danielson will provide analysis. James Erdahl is the sideline reporter.

How to stream Georgia-Tennessee football

The game can be streamed online at GTV on georgiadogs.com.

Where to find Georgia-Tennessee on radio

The game will be broadcast on WSB 95.5 FM, 750 AM, along with other Georgia Bulldog Sport Network (IMG) radio affiliates. Scott Howard is on the play-by-play call, Eric Zeier is the color analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio for Georgia football vs. Tennessee

The game will be broadcast on Sirius channel 108 and XM channel 190 (Georgia broadcast).

