Georgia football stock report: Key players rising in wake of 20-10 win over Auburn

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
CJ Allen (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Georgia football got about as satisfying of a win as possible at Auburn on Saturday night in terms of how it could pull the team even closer together.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs shook off a slow start after a goal-line stand resulted in a turnover late in the second quarter and rode that momentum to a 20-10 victory.

Kirby Smart had no problem acknowledging this young Georgia football team, as it prepares for a showdown with No. 5 Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, has yet to completely evolve on offense.

Read more at DawgNation.

