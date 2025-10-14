Georgia football stock report: Key players rising in wake of 20-10 win over Auburn

ATHENS — Georgia football got about as satisfying of a win as possible at Auburn on Saturday night in terms of how it could pull the team even closer together.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs shook off a slow start after a goal-line stand resulted in a turnover late in the second quarter and rode that momentum to a 20-10 victory.

Kirby Smart had no problem acknowledging this young Georgia football team, as it prepares for a showdown with No. 5 Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, has yet to completely evolve on offense.

