Georgia stock report: Dillon Bell has added value in depleted backfield

ATHENS — Kirby Smart challenged his players to be honest with themselves last week.

Fair enough, here’s more honesty: Georgia does not resemble any sort of “RBU” these days and should consider keeping Dillon Bell in the backfield.

Indeed, Smart said himself at halftime of the opening game the Bulldogs need to establish the run to fulfill their identity as a play-action, shot team.

Bell has the size (6-foot-1, 210 pounds), and he showed the vision and running ability against Ball State to make such a move work, particularly since he would be the perfect compliment to more power-oriented backs like Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Roderick Robinson.

