Georgia football still feeling the impact of Nolan Smith on 2023 team

ATHENS — Prior to leaving Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury, outside linebacker Nolan Smith demonstrated why he was a first-round pick.

Smith was a terror, chasing after various Cleveland Browns in the backfield. It’s only a preseason game, but Smith clearly showed he belonged on the field.

Georgia knows very well what Smith brings to the table. And the current group of outside linebackers get it won’t be easy to replace. The departure of Smith is a big reason why outside linebacker is one of the few positions of concern for the Bulldogs in 2023.

Fortunately, Smith imparted a lot of wisdom on those who will be replacing him. And with Smith’s voice being so loud, it’s impossible not to listen to him.

“Being here last year and that Florida week when Nolan Smith got hurt, that opportunity of him coaching me throughout the rest of the season and being a part of my life in general, it gave me an opportunity to grow from his game and learn,” linebacker Jalon Walker said. “It was all about learning. That person right there put a lot of aspects and things for my game to succeed at the next level.”

Read more at DawgNation.com