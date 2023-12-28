Georgia football stars: Orange Bowl matters, ‘we know what it means to us’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia players arrived in South Florida focused on winning, even with outside noise from critics and media, most who have never played the game.

“We don’t pay attention to the people saying the game doesn’t matter, we just block that out,” UGA All-American safety Malaki Starks said.

“Especially with what’s at stake. We have opportunities to have the winningest class at the University of Georgia with 50 wins, and we want to send the seniors out the right way.”

The Bulldogs (12-1) play undefeated ACC champ Florida State (13-0) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 90th annual Orange Bowl.

Georgia will likely be missing projected first-round picks Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims along with several players in the transfer portal, while Florida State will also have some notable absences.

The fact both teams will be at less than full strength has led some media types and fans to suggest the game doesn’t hold value.

“We hear that, we just shake our heads and keep going,” Georgia sophomore Mykel Williams said. “We know what it means to us.”

The Bulldogs’ players who were made available on Wednesday were asked to explain to outsiders why this Orange Bowl game matters so much to them, providing some insight into the mindset of a championship program:

