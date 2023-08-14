Georgia football Scrimmage One Stock Report: Kirby Smart challenges physical investments

ATHENS — Saturday was a tough day for Georgia football, with the Bulldogs tackling the toughest opponent they’ll likely see all season amid a 106-degree heat index.

Georgia was playing against Georgia in Scrimmage One, of course, and Kirby Smart kept the throttle down on his players and assistant coaches throughout the action.

“I saw guys who could push through and guys that just couldn’t; they physically could not push through,” Smart said. “They’re not ready to contribute yet.”

To be clear, whatever effort was given was not going to be enough, as Smart subscribes to the theory that things can always be done better.

But some of these Bulldogs were genuinely “off” a bit, as far as meeting the championship standards set before them, and Smart let them and the media know.

Read more at DawgNation.com