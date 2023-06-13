College

Georgia football recruiting: What we’re hearing so far after another stout visit weekend in Athens

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation.com

UGA Fans Fans during the Bulldogs' game against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Photo by Perry McIntyre) (Perry McIntyre/Perry McIntyre/isiphotos.com)

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation.com

If there were a few overlying or overarching statements to employ here to describe the pulse of what Georgia’s weekend visitors were like I’d use the following:

“Connection.”

Life besides football.”

“Spots are filling up.”

“Get on this train or have to try to stop this train.”

The back-to-back national champions hosted another 13 official visitors this weekend. The group comprised a core of six commitments plus at least one commitment (Colton Heinrich) that showed up to be a part of another memorable weekend.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!