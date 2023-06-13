Georgia football recruiting: What we’re hearing so far after another stout visit weekend in Athens

If there were a few overlying or overarching statements to employ here to describe the pulse of what Georgia’s weekend visitors were like I’d use the following:

“Connection.”

“Life besides football.”

“Spots are filling up.”

“Get on this train or have to try to stop this train.”

The back-to-back national champions hosted another 13 official visitors this weekend. The group comprised a core of six commitments plus at least one commitment (Colton Heinrich) that showed up to be a part of another memorable weekend.

