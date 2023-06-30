Georgia football recruiting: Backbone Time for the 2024 recruiting class is here

Michael “Big Mike” Uini is set to make his commitment in a couple of hours. The 4-star OL out of Texas calls himself a “people mover” and will likely decide between Alabama, Michigan and Georgia.

Uini is one of the most-offered players in Texas with more than 50-plus offers and his last official visit was to check out UGA. The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder ranks as the nation’s No. 8 OT and the No. 130 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite scale.

That is a strong ranking but the list of schools that extended official visits to “Big Mike” shows his worth in this year’s crop of OL prospects.

He took official visits to Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Michigan.

