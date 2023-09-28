Georgia football projected travel roster for first SEC road game of 2023 season

ATHENS — There will be a change for Georgia’s first road game of the season. Due to SEC rules, Georgia will be limited in how many players it can bring to Auburn for Saturday’s game.

In the past, that number has been set at 70. But as Kirby Smart pointed out on Wednesday, Georgia will have slightly more room on the bus.

“The SEC has created it to be 74 this year, so that’s helped tremendously,” Smart said. “We met with our ADs, some people lobbied for it to be more, some people for it to be less. There’s a lot of things that you can do to take more players because the home roster has 80 and the visitors now have 74.”

So with that in mind, we’re taking our stab at projecting which 74 players Georgia will bring to Auburn. It’s important to note that even those players who do not dress out do count against the number of players they can bring.

Quarterback (3): Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton

In the past Georgia has traveled with four quarterbacks but that was when each was on scholarship. Jackson Muschamp would be the fourth quarterback to travel, but we think Georgia sticks with 3.

Running back (5): Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton, Sevaughn Clark, Cash Jones, Andrew Paul

With Milton being a game-time decision, Georgia is still going to bring him in hopes that he can play. Roderick Robinson’s ankle injury seems to more serious and will thus prevent him from making the trip.

Wide receiver (10): Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith, Ladd McConkey, Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas, Jackson Meeks, Dillon Bell, CJ Smith, Mekhi Mews, Cole Speer

The first nine receivers listed above are locks. If Speer is healthy enough to play, we believe he’ll travel given what he brings to Georgia’s special teams. If not, we could see Georgia bringing freshman Anthony Evans.

Read more at DawgNation.com