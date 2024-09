ATHENS — Chaz Chambliss knows Brock Vandagriff better than most of his Kentucky teammates.

Chambliss lived with Vandagriff — as did Brock Bowers and Cash Jones — when they were all together in Athens.

Each player signed as a member of Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class and played on the two national championship teams.

On Saturday, Vandagriff will be standing on the opposing sideline for the Wildcats, as Georgia gets set to play its first SEC game.

Read more at DawgNation.