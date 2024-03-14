Georgia football Pro Day: Restless Brock Bowers, iconic Ladd McConkey, Gunner Stockton’s audition

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows better than anyone player development is the best advertisement Georgia football has going for it on the recruiting trail.

As much as Smart and other coaches have said it has become more about the money for recruits, the Bulldogs are also cashing in on the value their program brings for prospects with NFL visions.

“It’s a great sell for the kids that’ll listen,” Smart said when DawgNation asked him the value of Georgia being on the verge of turning out double-digit draft picks for a third straight year.

“There’s a lot of them that want to ask about NIL — they don’t want to ask about what your NFL players have done. I think it’s much more important how you develop players than how much NIL you make.”

