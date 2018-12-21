Listen Live
College
Georgia football practice report: Where’s All-American cornerback Deandre Baker?
By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-deandre baker-UGA

ATHENS — Georgia All-American cornerback Deandre Baker was not present during the media viewing portion of Friday’s practice.

Baker has said he planned on playing in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 and was practicing with the team earlier this week, so his absence could very well be of the excused variety.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart hasn’t been available to the media since Wednesday and did not mention anything about Baker missing an upcoming practice.

Smart did say last Monday, however, that there are times he allows players to miss parts of practice.

“Th ere’s coaches across the country that have a couple of practices without their seniors, we haven’t done that, we include our seniors in everything,” Smart said. “But we have had practices where they haven’t been involved on the back end, and it might be a deal that we go 60, 70 percent of practice and then those guys are able to leave. They’ve taken an abundance of reps in their years here, and we allow the younger guys to get more reps.”

Smart is not scheduled to meet with the media again until arriving in New Orleans on Dec. 27.

Smart also didn’t provide any update on freshman defensive tackle Jordan Davis on Wednesday. Davis was not seen on the practice field on Thursday or Friday, and was not mentioned when Smart ran down the injury list on Monday.

All-SEC outside linebacker D’Andre Walker has been nursing an injured groin suffered in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship game when Georgia held a 28-21 lead. Walker was practice but not dressed out on Thursday and Friday.

Freshman tailback James Cook (foot) is also not practicing, instead spotted working out in the weight room during practice.

Georgia will practice Saturday before breaking for the holiday. The team is scheduled to arrive in New Orleans on Dec. 27.

 

 

The post Georgia football practice report: Where's All-American cornerback Deandre Baker? appeared first on DawgNation.

  • Will Social Security checks be affected by government shutdown?
    Will Social Security checks be affected by government shutdown?
    A partial shutdown will begin at midnight and the operations of many federal agencies will be disrupted. >> Read more trending news Wondering about your Social Security? There’s no need to worry. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid services are expected to continue without interruption, as all three programs fall under “mandatory spending.” That means funds for these programs have already been allocated and will not be affected by the annual appropriations process, so Social Security checks will still be issued.  If you’re curious about the federal departments and services that will be impacted, take a look here. 
  • 'Birthplace of country music' to be torn down to make way for Margaritaville
    'Birthplace of country music' to be torn down to make way for Margaritaville
    Some consider it the birthplace of country music, but soon a downtown Atlanta building could be torn down and replaced with something from the islands – a Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville. “Atlanta’s not known for its margaritas. We are known for other things,” one man fighting to keep the building intact told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon .  That man’s fight to save the building, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. TRENDING STORIES: 2 bodies found buried behind Georgia home believed to be missing children Businessman, mother of 3 identified in deadly Atlanta plane crash Man claims he is indigenous, has rights to other family's brand new home
  • Partial government shutdown will begin at midnight
    Partial government shutdown will begin at midnight
    A partial government shutdown will begin soon as a stalemate with President Donald Trump and congressional leaders continues over his demand for $5 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. >> Read more trending news Without a deal, funding for about 25 percent of the government expires at midnight. ﻿Update 8:19 p.m. EST Dec. 21: The Senate adjourned without a deal on spending, just after 8 p.m. Friday evening ensuring a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday. Senators expect to return at noon Saturday as talks continue. ﻿Update 7:09 p.m. EST Dec. 21: The House adjourned Friday evening and will return Saturday at noon which will likely trigger a partial shutdown. Update 5:55 p.m. EST Dec. 21: With just over 6 hours left until the midnight deadline, Vice President Pence’s tie-breaking vote advanced the 47-47 tally after a marathon, five-hour voting session in the Senate that dragged on as senators rushed back to Washington. The move doesn’t immediately end the threat of a partial federal shutdown, but it kick-starts negotiations as Congress tries to find a resolution to Trump’s demand for the wall. Senators say they won’t vote on a final bill to fund the government until Trump and congressional leaders all agree to a deal. ﻿Update 3:15 p.m. EST Dec. 21: Trump spoke with reporters before signing a criminal justice reform bill Friday.  'It's possible that we'll have a shutdown,” the president said. “I think the chances are probably very good because I don't think Democrats care so much about maybe this issue, but this is a very big issue” The Republican-led House approved funding Thursday for Trump's border wall and sent the bill to the Senate. >> From Cox Media Group's Jamie Dupree: With impasse over wall funding, federal workers gear up for shutdown Senators are holding a procedural vote Thursday afternoon to determine whether to move forward with the bill. During a meeting with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer last week, Trump said he’d shut down the government if lawmakers failed to secure $5 billion in funding for a wall to span the U.S.-Mexico border. “If we don’t have border security, we’ll shut down the government,” Trump said. “I’m going to shut it down for border security.” >> From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: VIDEO: Trump and top Democrats spar in Oval Office showdown Update 10:20 a.m. EST Dec. 21: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the officials plan to discuss “the funding bill and the importance of border security” at 10:30 a.m. The president insisted on Twitter Friday morning that, “The Democrats now own the shutdown!” Ten days earlier, Trump said during a meeting with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer that he would be “proud to shut down the government for border security.” >> From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: VIDEO: Trump and top Democrats spar in Oval Office showdown ﻿Original report: A potential government shutdown looms and President Donald Trump is tweeting, saying that if a spending plan isn’t passed and signed by midnight, it will be the Democrats fault when the government closes. On Thursday night, after a meeting between House Republicans and the president, the House passed a spending bill that included $5 billion for Trump’s border wall.  >>From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: With Friday night deadline, funding fight shifts to Senate The vote was 217-185, CNN reported. The bill is in the hands of the Senate whose members have to act on it before the midnight deadline or the government closes.  >> From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: Shutdown chances jump as Trump demands money for his border wall Washington watchers believe the bill will not pass because of the money earmarked for the wall, CNN reported.  Democrats have said they will not support the money for the border and both sides of the Senate aisle are needed if the spending plan is to pass. >> Government shutdown: What will close; will you get your Social Security check, SNAP, WIC? In a series of morning tweets by the President, he placed the blame on Democrats if the government shuts down. The president said he would not sign the Senate-backed spending bill that does not include money for the border wall. The Senate plan would grant funding to keep the government operating until Feb. 8, The Washington Post reported.
  • Will airports be affected by government shutdown?
    Will airports be affected by government shutdown?
    Many federal agencies will be disrupted as a partial government shutdown will likely begin at midnight. >> Read more trending news Wondering about air travel? Here’s what you should know. Air travel services should continue to operate without interruptions, as should U.S. Customs and Protection agents. Amtrak, a government-owned corporation, would also function as usual. >> More: What is a partial government shutdown? That’s because employees under the Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration are considered essential. They are necessary to protect life and property, performing such actions as processing passengers, USA Today reported. These employees may not be paid on time, though.  >> More: A timeline of US shutdowns More than 50,000 TSA agents and more than 50,000 CBP agents would be working without pay, according to a fact sheet released by the Democratic staff of the Senate Appropriations Committee. These essential employees are typically paid retroactively whenever Congress approves a funding bill. If you’re curious about the federal departments and services that would be affected by a shutdown, take a look here. 
  • In fight over border wall, Trump, Congress, stumble into partial shutdown
    In fight over border wall, Trump, Congress, stumble into partial shutdown
    With Congressional leaders unable to reach agreement on a short term funding plan because of differences over President Donald Trump’s demand for billions of dollars to fund construction of a wall along the border with Mexico, about a quarter of the federal government was heading into a shutdown mode on Friday night, impacting as many as 800,000 federal workers just before Christmas. “This is a large portion of the federal workforce,” complained Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), whose state is home to thousands of federal employees who would be furloughed during a funding lapse. But even after an afternoon of high level talks at the U.S. Capitol, which involved Vice President Mike Pence, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, lawmakers seemed no closer to an agreement on a funding plan. “I hope Senate Democrats will work with the White House,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who held open a vote for over five hours to get Senators back to the Capitol, simply to officially start debate on a House plan which has $5.7 billion for a border wall, and an addition $7.8 billion in emergency disaster relief. Democrats said the reason there was no deal was with President Trump’s insistence on border wall money. “His wall does not have 50 votes in the Senate, let alone 60 votes,” declared Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer. SHUTDOWN for sure…. House is adjourned till noon tomorrow. Pence and Mulvaney have left Ryan's office but are still on premises. — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) December 22, 2018 The House adjourned for the day at 6:56 pm, guaranteeing that no new legislation could be approved before midnight to avert a shutdown; meanwhile, Senators were being told they would get as much as a 24-hour notice before having to return for any votes on an agreement. As for the President, he made it clear Friday that he was not backing off his demand for border wall funding. “We’re totally prepared for a very long shutdown,” the President told reporters at a bill signing in the Oval Office. “Now it’s up to the Democrats as to whether we have a shutdown tonight,” Mr. Trump added, as both sides tried to place the blame for the funding lapse on each other. President Trump was scheduled to leave for his Florida retreat on Friday afternoon; instead, he sent his family ahead, and stayed behind for the negotiations. Some of the many Bills that I am signing in the Oval Office right now. Cancelled my trip on Air Force One to Florida while we wait to see if the Democrats will help us to protect America’s Southern Border! pic.twitter.com/ws6LYhKcKl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018 There was no apparent momentum to get a deal – as the calendar also may work against a quick agreement, with Monday and Tuesday being federal holidays. In a conference call for employees at the Commerce Department, workers were told that because the shutdown is starting on a Saturday, they would not have to come into work until Wednesday to go through their shutdown actions. There also won’t be an immediate impact here in the nation’s capital, where the Smithsonian Institute announced that all of their museums would stay open through at least January 1, even without action by the Congress on funding. “Over the holiday period, the museums will remain open as usual, except on Christmas Day, which is the only day of the year that the Smithsonian museums traditionally close,” officials announced on Friday. As for national parks around the country, many of them will be open, but staff will not be in place, and gift shops and bathroom facilities will be closed. Whatever happens, the Grand Canyon is staying open to the public. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: 'Regardless of what happens in Washington, the Grand Canyon will not close on our watch. Arizona knows how to work together. We have a plan in place and we’re ready to go.' — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 21, 2018 Some on Capitol Hill believe this could be a lengthy shutdown, as Democrats take charge of the House on January 3. The last time there was an extended end-of-year shutdown was in 1995, when a partial government shutdown stretched for three weeks from December 16, 1995 through January 6, 1996.
  • What is a partial government shutdown? Departments affected by the shutdown
    What is a partial government shutdown? Departments affected by the shutdown
    America is facing a partial government shutdown in the midst of the holiday season, because a funding bill hasn’t passed. Funding expires for several government agencies at midnight, and if a deal isn’t reached, services at many federal agencies could be disrupted. What’s the holdup?  President Donald Trump wants Democrats in the Senate to approve his $5.7 billion demand for U.S.-Mexico border wall money. However, Democrats are unwilling to endorse it.  Wondering what happens during a partial shutdown? Here’s what you should know. What is a partial shutdown? A government shutdown happens when Congress does not pass funding bills or the president fails to sign them before the previous appropriations run out. However, the nation currently is headed toward a partial shutdown since Congress has already funded about 75 percent of the federal government through September 2019. How long would the shutdown last? If the funding bill doesn’t pass, the shutdown would start Saturday. It would last until both the House and Senate come to an agreement, and the president signs it. What departments would be impacted? Nine out of 15 federal departments will close or reduce operations, according to a fact sheet released by the Democratic staff of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Here’s a list: -Department of the Treasury -Department of Agriculture -Homeland Security Department -Department of the Interior -Department of State -Department of Housing and Urban Development -Department of Transportation -Department of Commerce -Department of Justice What happens to federal employees? More than 420,000 government workers are expected to work without pay if a partial shutdown occurs, according to the fact sheet. That would include more than 41,000 federal law enforcement and correctional officers, 88 percent of employees at the Department of Homeland Security and thousands of Customs and Border Protection agents and customs officers. More than 380,000 federal employees would be placed on furlough, or sent home without pay.  That would include the majority of the staff at NASA, the National Park Service and the Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as about 52,000 IRS workers.
