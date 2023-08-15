Georgia football practice report: Key defender returns as Bulldogs continue padded practices

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are roughly halfway through fall camp, holding another padded practice on Tuesday afternoon. The media was granted roughly 15 minutes to view practice.

Georgia did see Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins return to practice, as he was in full contact. The defensive lineman had been dealing with a foot injury to start fall camp. Rara Thomas was also back in full contact as well as he had been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter and running back Branson Robinson were in black non-contact jerseys at practice. Both players are dealing with foot injuries and while they are non-contact jerseys as compared to last week, it did seem they were doing more.

Not spotted at practice was running back Kendall Milton, linebacker Raylen Wilson, linebacker Smael Mondon and cornerback Chris Peal.

