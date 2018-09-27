Listen Live
College
Georgia football podcast: UGA-Tennessee a rivalry with bad blood on both sides
Close

Georgia football podcast: UGA-Tennessee a rivalry with bad blood on both sides

Georgia football podcast: UGA-Tennessee a rivalry with bad blood on both sides

Georgia football podcast: UGA-Tennessee a rivalry with bad blood on both sides

By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-uga-tennessee

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 791 (Sept. 27, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the recent history of the Georgia-Tennessee rivalry.

Georgia football podcast: UGA-Tennessee a rivalry with bad blood on both sides

Beginning of the show: Georgia and Tennessee seemingly have plenty of reasons to dislike each other. For the Vols a couple recent high-profile Signing Day snubs fuel anger, and for UGA it’s about retribution for disappointments from years past. I’ll talk more on today’s show about why there is likely to be a lot of tension on the field and in the stands Saturday.

10-minute mark: I discuss the likelihood that UGA could wear black jerseys next Saturday vs. Vanderbilt and share audio of DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell explaining why 2019 linebacker commit Trezmen Marshall is reminding some experts of 2017 Butkus Award winner, Roquan Smith.

15-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback David Greene joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • David’s memorable moments from the Tennessee rivalry
  • Thoughts on UGA’s win vs. Missouri
  • Reaction to Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant’s transfer
  • What UGA should do to curtail the issue of players dropping the ball at the goal line
  • And a preview of David’s autograph signing at Tailgate Apparel Saturday

30-minute mark: I preview the top SEC games Saturday — including Arkansas-Texas A&amp;M, Southern Miss at Auburn, Florida at Mississippi State, South Carolina at Kentucky and Ole Miss at LSU.

35-minute mark: Tennessee play-by-play broadcaster Bob Kesling joins the show to disuss the Vols’ loss to Florida and the status of injured quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown.

The post Georgia football podcast: UGA-Tennessee a rivalry with bad blood on both sides appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Neighbors on edge after 'fake cop' roams neighborhood
    Neighbors on edge after 'fake cop' roams neighborhood
    Local police are searching for whoever is behind an unmarked car with a blue light in a local neighborhood. Surveillance shows the fake police car pulling into a family's driveway. It happened early one morning, and now neighbors are worried. It's against the law to have flashing blue lights on your vehicle unless you're part of law enforcement. So far, police have not identified the SUV as a law enforcement vehicle, which concerns the man who reported it. 'To me it doesn't make sense that someone would put a police light bar on top of their car unless they're trying to imitate a police officer,' Leroy Garcia said.  Channel 2's Matt Johnson has the story for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Gov. Deal weighs in on Kavanaugh hearing: 'I wholeheartedly support him' MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Body found in creek near area where 6-year-old vanished Grandfather dies protecting his grandson in 150-foot cliff fall
  • Teheran sharp in playoff audition, Braves fall to Mets 4-1
    Teheran sharp in playoff audition, Braves fall to Mets 4-1
    Julio Teheran looked sharp in his last audition to become part of Atlanta's playoff rotation, pitching two-hit ball for six innings Thursday night in the Braves' 4-1 loss to the New York Mets. The NL East champion Braves didn't start first baseman Freddie Freeman and center fielder Ender Inciarte, and they were minus injured shortstop Dansby Swanson for the second straight game. Jason Vargas (7-9) tossed seven shutout innings in his best start of the season for the Mets. He helped New York blank the Braves for the second day in a row. Teheran (9-9) allowed one run, struck out five and walked two, exciting with a 1-0 deficit. His final regular-season start came exactly a week before the Braves are set to begin the postseason. Teheran won just one of his last 10 outings while often throwing better than his record indicated. The 27-year-old righty started for the Braves the previous time they made the playoffs in 2013 and has long been a key piece of their staff, but his place this October is uncertain. Manager Brian Snitker hasn't said who will pitch when in the playoffs. Mike Foltynewicz, Kevin Gausman and Anibal Sanchez are considered likely to lock down the first three starts in the best-of-five NL Division Series, perhaps leaving Teheran and Sean Newcomb to compete for the fourth spot. Teheran gave up a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo in the first and a home run to Kevin Plawecki in the fourth. Pinch-hitter Devin Mesoraco connected for a three-run homer off Brad Brach in the seventh that made it 4-0. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit an RBI single in the eighth. The Braves beat New York in the opener of this three-game series for their sixth straight win. But Mets starters Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Vargas combined for 21 scoreless innings in the set, and New York finished 6-13 against Atlanta this year. Vargas gave up three hits, walked none and struck out six, pitching in light rain in the later innings. The 35-year-old lefty tied for the major league lead with 18 wins last season with Kansas City but struggled after signing a $16 million, two-year deal with the Mets. Robert Gsellman worked the ninth for his 13th save. He struck out Freeman with two on to end it. WRIGHT YOU ARE Mets third baseman David Wright didn't play despite scattered chants of 'We want David!' Activated this week, he hasn't played in the majors since May 2016 because of neck, back and shoulder injuries. The Mets have planned for him to start Saturday night at Citi Field against Miami. The 35-year-old team captain left a spirited reminder of his days in the clubhouse before the game. A bottle of tequila was put in each teammate's locker, with his No. 5 and the message, 'Thanks for the memories.' TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: No update on Swanson, diagnosed this week with a partially torn ligament in his left hand. A progress report is possible over the weekend. Swanson's status remains uncertain for Atlanta's playoff opener next Thursday. Charlie Culberson again took Swanson's place. UP NEXT Braves: Foltynewicz (12-10, 2.88 ERA) starts Friday night at Philadelphia in final series of the regular season. Last Saturday, he took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning against the Phillies in the division clincher. Mets: RHP Corey Oswalt (3-3, 6.08) starts at home vs. RHP Jose Urena (8-12, 4.07) and the Marlins. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
  • Woman nearly killed by MARTA train speaks to Channel 2 for the first time
    Woman nearly killed by MARTA train speaks to Channel 2 for the first time
    A month after she nearly died trying to save her mother's life, Katie Wenszell, is opening up. Police say Wenszell's mother, Sue, was pushed in front of an oncoming MARTA train during a trip to Atlanta in August. Katie Wenszell was hit by the MARTA train, dragged and nearly killed. Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez was on the scene after Wenszell was hit, speaking to investigators about what happened that Sunday afternoon. Police arrested Christopher Patrick Brooklin, 28, in connection with the incident. MARTA police said Brooklin appeared to have 'some diminished mental capacity.' Wenszell has had three surgeries, including a leg amputation and facial reconstruction.  In an exclusive interview with Jaquez, Katie Wenszell talks about how she's doing now and what she remembers about that day, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.  RELATED STORIES: Daughter critical after saving mother who was thrown in front of MARTA train, father says Family of mother and daughter hit by MARTA train speaks exclusively to Channel 2 Suspect identified after 2 women hit by MARTA train  
  • ‘Slow, steady progress' reported for injured Covington officer
    ‘Slow, steady progress' reported for injured Covington officer
    Injured police officer Matt Cooper is making “slow but steady progress” in his rehabilitation at Shepherd Center, officials said. Cooper, 34, of Covington, was moved to the center’s Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program earlier this month from Grady Memorial Hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the line of duty Sept. 3. “He is participating in physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy daily,” according to a post on the Covington police Facebook page. His treatment team does not know how long he will be at Shepherd Center. RELATED STORIES: Injured officer Matt Cooper transferred to Shepherd for rehabilitation Who is Matt Cooper? Officer shot in head responding to shoplifting incident Bullet hit police officer between eyes during shooting near Walmart, official confirms Cooper, married and a father of two, was shot pursuing a shoplifting suspect from a Walmart on Industrial Boulevard. He was hit between his eyes, and the bullet traveled down to his carotid artery, clotting his blood and saving his life, AJC.com previously reported. “The family continues to be very appreciative for the outpouring of support from family, friends and the community,” according to the Facebook post, “but has requested privacy at this time.” A GoFundMe account for Cooper’s medical expenses is available. As of Thursday evening, it has raised over $32,000 of its $40,000 fundraising goal.  
  • Senate committee to vote on Kavanaugh nomination Friday morning
    Senate committee to vote on Kavanaugh nomination Friday morning
    The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony Thursday surrounding a decades-old allegation of sexual misconduct leveled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. >> Read more trending news What was expected to be a simple nomination process has been marred by a growing number of women accusing the judge of of inappropriate, alcohol-fueled conduct in high school or college. Earlier this month, Christine Blasey Ford told The Washington Post that Kavanaugh drunkenly groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party in the 1980s, when they were both teenagers. She appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to talk about the alleged assault. >> Kavanaugh hearing: Brett Kavanaugh calls hearing a 'circus' (live updates) At least two other women have also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker that he made unwanted advances toward her at a party in a dormitory during the 1983-84 school year, while she and Kavanaugh were attending Yale University. Attorney Michael Avenatti on Wednesday revealed that he is representing a third Kavanaugh accuser, Julie Swetnick, who says that she witnessed Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, getting girls drunk at parties in the 1980s so that they could be assaulted. Here are the latest updates: Update 8:15 p.m. EDT Sept 27: Republican senators said the Judiciary Committee plans to vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.  Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second ranking-Republican, had said Thursday that the GOP conference would meet and “see where we are.” After meeting, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “There will be a vote tomorrow morning.”  Update 7:00 p.m. EDT Sept 27: President Donald Trump said on social media that his Supreme Court nominee held his own during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday into allegation of sexual misconduct against Brett  Kavanaugh. “Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him, Trump tweeted near the end of the day-long hearing, calling Kavanaugh’s testimony “powerful, honest and riveting.” The president also again accused the Democrats of a political hit job. “Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist,” he said.  Trump is calling on the Senate for a vote on the Kavanaugh nomination. Update 6:40 p.m. EDT Sept. 27: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was repeatedly asked by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday whether he would allow a FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against him by three different women.  “I’ll do whatever the committee wants,” Kavanaugh siad over and over throughout the afternoon. In closing, Kavanaugh was asked to swear to God that he never committed any of the acts he was accused of. “I’ve never done this to her or anyone else,” Kavanaugh said when asked if he assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were teenagers. “I swear to God.” “It’s not true,” he said, when asked about the allegations by former college classmate Deborah Ramirez. He also denied the allegations of participating in gang rapes alleged by Julie Swetnick. Most of the Republicans on the committee expressed sorrow to Kavanaugh during the hearing for what he and his family have endured throughout the past few weeks as the allegations against him mounted. Republicans are holding a meeting Thursday evening to assess the day and how the hearing went and to see whether they have enough votes to approve Kavanugh’s nomination and send it to the Senate for a full vote. Update 5:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 27: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing Thursday that his life has been turned upside down by the sexual misconduct allegations against him. 'My life is totally and permanently altered,'  Kavanaugh said, while continuing to profess his innocence. Republican senators on the committee gave up questioning by the outside counsel, Rachel Mitchell, who they brought in to question Ford and Kavanaugh, and started asking Kavanaugh questions themselves. South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham became so angry at one point during questioning by Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin that he responded by yelling about the nomination process . He accused Democrats of creating a circus-like environment and forever tainting the nominating process. 'This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics,' Graham yelled. Update 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 27: Kavanaugh choked up Thursday during his opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing to address a sexual misconduct allegation made against him by Ford. He said that his 10-year-old daughter told his wife in recent days that “we should pray for (Ford).” >> From Cox Media Group's Jamie Dupree: LIVE UPDATES from inside the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing room “That’s a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old,” he said as his voice cracked. “We mean no ill will.” He forcefully repeated his prior denials of Ford’s claim that he sexually assaulted her at a gathering in the 1980s. “I am innocent,” he said. “I never committed sexual assault.” Update 3:05 p.m. EDT Sept. 27: Ford’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee ended Thursday afternoon after about four hours of testimony. Kavanaugh is expected to testify shortly. Update 11:55 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: President Donald Trump is watching Ford's testimony from Air Force One as he travels Thursday from New York City to Washington, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told White House pool reporters. Update 11:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Ford said in her opening statement Thursday at a public Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that she believed Kavanaugh was going to rape her during an encounter in the summer of 1982. She detailed the assault, which she said happened at a small gathering at a home in Maryland, at Thursday’s hearing. She told senators that Kavanaugh and Judge were visibly drunk during the party and that she had one beer herself. When she went upstairs to use the restroom, she says she was pushed into a bedroom across the hallway and shoved onto a bed. She said they locked the door behind them and that one of them turned up music that was playing. She said Kavanaugh ran his hands over her body and ground his hips into hers. She yelled, but said that Kavanaugh was too heavy to shift off her. As she tried to shout for help, she said Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth. >> Livestream: Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify  “That was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life,” she said. “It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.” She said Judge jumped on the bed twice, and the second time caused her and Kavanaugh to roll off the bed. She ran from the room into the nearby bathroom, where she stayed until after she heard Kavanaugh and Judge leave the bedroom, she said. She said that after the assault, “I was too ashamed to tell anyone these details. I did not want to tell my parents that, at age 15, I was in a house without anyone present, drinking beer with boys.' Update 10:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has opened Thursday’s public committee hearing over Ford’s allegations. Update 8:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Ford will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a hearing that could decide the fate of Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court. The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. EDT.  >> Click here for live updates from the hearing Update 7:58 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Kavanaugh’s third accuser, Swetnick, discussed her allegations in a video clip shared by Showtime’s “The Circus.” “It wasn’t that I wanted to come out one day before the hearing,” Swetnick said in the video, which marks the first time she has spoken publicly on camera about the incident. “It’s that circumstances brought it out that way. This is something that occurred a long time ago, and it’s not that I just thought about it. It’s been on my mind ever since the occurrence. “As far as it goes, Brett Kavanaugh is going for a seat where he’s going to have that on the Supreme Court for the rest of his life,” she continued. “And if he’s going to have that seat legitimately, all of these things should be investigated because from what I experienced firsthand, I don’t think he belongs on the Supreme Court.” >> Who is Rachel Mitchell, the woman who will be questioning Ford, Kavanaugh Swetnick added: “I just want the facts to come out, and I want it to be just, and I want the American people to have those facts and judge for themselves.” When asked which instances mentioned in her statement that she believes should disqualify Kavanaugh, she replied, “All of the above.”  “That’s not the type of behavior that anybody at any age should – I don’t think women should be treated that way, and I don’t think that any human being should be treated that way,” she said. >> Watch the clip here Update 7:50 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: The Senate Judiciary Committee heard about two more alleged incidents of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this week, according to news reports. Kavanaugh has denied both incidents, which have been deemed less credible then those by the first three women who have come forward because they were made by anonymous individuals. >> Julie Swetnick steps forward as third accuser; Brett Kavanaugh denies accusations Update 7:10 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have again sent a letter to President Donald Trump demanding another FBI background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “Judiciary Dems are standing united to call on Donald Trump to reopen the FBI background investigation into Brett Kavanaugh or withdraw his nomination,” Sen. Mazie Hirono said in a post on social media. Trump has continued to defend Kavanaugh since the first accusations surfaced and did so again in a press conference Wednesday. He also rejected the idea of reopening an investigation into Kavanaugh’s background. “The FBI told us they’ve investigated Brett Kavanaugh five, six times over the years,” he said. However Trump left open the possibility of withdrawing Brett Kavanaugh if he “thought he was guilty of something like this.” Update 5:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: President Donald Trump held a rare solo press conference with reporters in New York Wednesday afternoon where he again defended his  embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling him “the highest person.” Trump also blamed the Democrats again for the controversy surrounding Kavanaugh’s nomination, saying there was plenty of time to investigate Kavanaugh on the sexual misconduct allegations, but that Democrats waited until his nomination hearing was over. >> Related: Kavanaugh hearing: What time, what channel, who is testifying, how to watch “They know it’s a big fat con job,” he said. “These are false accusations in certain cases,” Trump said, asking “Why did they wait so long?” The first accusations of sexual misconduct by Christine Blasey Ford were reported by The Washington Post on Sept. 16, just a few days before the Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination, even though Ford had contacted committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein several months earlier.  “Thirty-six years there’s no charge. All of a sudden the hearings are over and this comes out,” the president said. For the first time, though, Trump seemed open to hearing what Ford has to say about the incident involving Kavanaugh and said he’s open to “changing my mind.” “I’m going to see what happens tomorrow.”  >> Related: Who is Julie Swetnick, third woman to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct Update 3:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: Attorneys for Ford have provided the Senate Judiciary Committee with the results of a polygraph test she took last month that was focused on her allegation against Kavanaugh, The Associated Press reported. Documents obtained by the AP indicated Ford took the test Aug. 7. She  told the Post earlier this month that she had a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent in early August. The test showed that the probability that Ford is lying about her accusation is 'close to zero,' CNN reported. However, the AP noted that the test hasn’t been independently verified by experts. Update 2:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: President Donald Trump called new decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh that were unveiled Wednesday “ridiculous.” “It’s a horrible con game. I think the people are finding it out,” Trump said while speaking with reporters at the United Nations in New York. “Hopefully over the next couple of days it will be settled up and solved and we will have a Supreme Court Justice who will go down as the greatest ever.” Trump has repeatedly voiced support for Kavanaugh. “I think it's really working out very well,” Trump said Wednesday. “I think it's doing well.” Update 1:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: President Donald Trump and Avenatti traded barbs  on Twitter Wednesday after new allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh surfaced. Avenatti also represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her efforts to break a non-disclosure agreement meant to bar her from talking about an affair she says she had with Trump a decade before his election. “Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump said. “He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships -- a total low-life!” Avenatti responded to the tweet within minutes, reminding Trump that his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty last month to eight charges, including multiple counts of tax evasion and a campaign finance charge stemming from so-called “hush money” payments made to Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. >> Cohen pleads guilty to 8 charges, says Trump told him to pay off Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal “You are (a) habitual liar and complete narcissist who also is a disgrace as a president and an embarrassment to our nation,” Avenatti wrote. “You are so inept that your ‘best and brightest’ are Cohen and (Trump attorney Rudy) Giuliani. Let’s go.” Update 12:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released Kavanaugh’s written testimony one day before a scheduled hearing to address the sexual misconduct allegation Ford made against him. 'There has been a frenzy to come up with something -- anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious -- that will block a vote on my nomination,' Kavanaugh wrote. 'These are last-minute smears, pure and simple.” Kavanaugh said he spent most of his high school years 'focused on academics, sports, church and service.' However, he acknowledged that he drank alcohol and said he wasn't always on his best behavior. >> 5 things to know about the Supreme Court 'I was not perfect in those days, just as I am not perfect today,' he wrote. 'I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now. “But that's not why we are here today. What I've been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior. I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes.' Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to appear Thursday for a public hearing before Senate Judiciary Committee. Update 12:10 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: A third woman who is accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct has been identified by attorney Michael Avenatti. Update 10 a.m. EDT Sept. 26: President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that Republicans “could not be nicer” in the way they’ve handled allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Kavanaugh. >> Supreme Court nomination: What happens after Trump makes his pick? “They could have pushed (Kavanaugh’s nomination) through two and a half weeks ago and you wouldn’t be talking about it right now,” he told reporters at the United Nations in New York. “The Republicans could not be nicer, could not be more respectful to the process -- certainly could not be more respectful to the woman.” The president also reiterated his support for Kavanaugh and accused the Democrats again of playing “a con game” with the sexual misconduct allegations. “You don’t find people like this,” Trump said. “(Kavanaugh’s) an absolute gem, and he’s been treated very unfairly be the Democrats, who are playing a con game. They know what they’re doing -- it’s a con. They go into a backroom and theey talk to each other and they laugh at what they’re getting away with.” Update 8:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 26: Kavanaugh’s lawyers shared pages from the Supreme Court nominee’s 1982 calendar in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday night, USA Today and National Law Journal are reporting. His legal team plans to use the calendar pages to defend against Ford’s allegations, the newspaper reported. >> See the pages here Meanwhile, both outlets also reported that attorneys for Kavanaugh's first accuser, Ford, submitted signed declarations from four people corroborating her story. >> Read the statements here Update 10:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: Senate Republican leaders have tapped Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Christine Blasey Ford and SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, according to a statement from committee chair Chuck Grassley. Mitchell, a career sex crimes prosecutor, will question Ford and Kavanaugh on Ford’s accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when the two were in high school in the early 1980s. >> Brett Kavanaugh denies sexual assault allegations in first TV interview: ‘I never did any such thing’ “The goal is to de-politicize the process and get to the truth, instead of grandstanding and giving senators  an opportunity to launch their presidential campaigns,” Grassley said. Mitchell is on leave from the Maricopa County Prosecutor’s Office in order to participate in the hearing Thursday. Update 8:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein called the planned vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination “outrageous.” “For Republicans to schedule a Friday vote on Brett Kavanaugh today, two days before Dr. Blasey Ford has had a chance to tell her story, is outrageous,” the California Democrat said in a statement Tuesday. Feinstein accused the GOP of creating an unfair process. “First Republicans demanded Dr. Blasey Ford testify immediately. Now Republicans don’t even need to hear her before they move ahead with a vote, she said. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, however, denied the accusations.  >> SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in first TV interview repeatedly denies sexual assault accusations “Still taking this 1 step at a time,” Grassley said in a post on social media. Grassley said that committee rules require three days notice before a vote.  “So we’re following regular order,” he said. He also said if the committee isn’t ready to vote after Ford’s and Kavanaugh’s testimony Thursday, then they’ll postpone it. Update 6:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote for Friday morning on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Ford is set to testify before the committee on Thursday about the assault she said she suffered at the hands of Kavanaugh at a party when the two were still in high school. There’s no word yet on whether Ramirez will get a chance to tell her story before the committee votes, but committee staffers interviewed Kavanaugh Tuesday about her allegations and he denied them again, according to news reports. Update 1:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: An attorney representing Ramirez said Tuesday that his client wants the FBI to investigate allegations against Kavanaugh. “We remain adamant that an FBI investigation, where all witnesses are questioned under threat of perjury, is the only way to get the truth,” attorney John Clune wrote on Twitter. Clune added that Ramirez stands by her account of drunken wrongdoing by Kavanaugh, as told to The New Yorker and published Sunday. ﻿Original report: President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Democrats of using the allegations to play a “con game” with Kavanaugh. The president claimed that Deborah Ramirez, a woman who accused Kavanaugh of making unwanted sexual advances toward her during a college party in the 1980s, said, “She was totally inebriated, and she was all messed up, and she doesn’t know it was him, but it might have been.” “This is a con game being played by the Democrats,” Trump said. Ramirez is the second woman to go public with accusations against Kavanaugh. She told The New Yorker in a story published Sunday that he made unwanted advances toward her during a party at a dormitory during the 1983-84 school year, while she and Kavanaugh were attending Yale University. >> Second Kavanaugh accuser: Who is Deborah Ramirez? University professor Christine Blasey Ford is expected to provide testimony Thursday at a public Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about a separate alleged encounter she says she had with the Supreme Court nominee when they were both teenagers. Ford told The Washington Post earlier this month that Kavanaugh drunkenly groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has issued several denials of the allegations. >> Who is Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court? 'I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,' Kavanaugh said in an interview that aired Monday on Fox News. 'I've always treated women with dignity and respect.' The Supreme Court nominee is also expected to testify at Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Kavanaugh hearing runs red hot with partisan anger
    Kavanaugh hearing runs red hot with partisan anger
    A hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh devolved into a partisan fistfight Thursday as Democrats and Republicans — and Kavanaugh himself — sparred over explosive allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted an acquaintance while both were teenagers. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, called the hearing a 'national disgrace,' while Texas Sen. John Cornyn said it was the most 'embarrassing scandal for the U.S. Senate since the McCarthy hearings' in the 1950s. Fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Democrats' treatment of Kavanaugh was the 'most despicable thing' he has seen in politics. On the other side, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the hearing fundamentally 'unfair' to Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the allegation. Republicans assigned a female prosecutor to question Ford on their behalf, even though 'she's not on trial,' Gillibrand said. Gillibrand and other Democrats were outraged that Republicans did not force a high school friend of Kavanaugh and other witnesses to testify under oath. Ford says Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge was present when the attack occurred. The charged atmosphere in the room was heightened by Kavanaugh himself, who delivered what has to rank among the most combative testimony ever heard in a congressional hearing room. As partisan as the nominating process has been, so too was the reaction. In Kavanaugh's angry and tearful opening statement, supporters saw an expression of the frustration Republicans have felt since Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump in July. But Democrats said Kavanaugh's 3 ½-hour appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee raised more questions than it answered. Kavanaugh's testimony 'had key gaps in substance and credibility,' said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and his frequent, angry outbursts 'raised questions about his temperament.' Still, most GOP senators were likely to stick with Kavanaugh, especially without corroborating evidence from Ford to back up her story. Trump and Senate Republicans have resisted Democratic calls for an FBI investigation into Ford's claims. While Ford's testimony was compelling and her countenance likable — Hatch called her 'attractive' and a good witness — her testimony did not appear to dramatically alter the political dynamic on his confirmation vote. The outcome largely sits where it has for weeks, on the shoulders of the few Republican senators who have not indicated how they will vote: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Jeff Flake of Arizona. But other senators already in the 'yes' column could change their minds. Republicans control the Senate 51-49. If all Democrats vote against Kavanaugh, they can lose only one vote and still confirm him, with Vice President Mike Pence expected to cast the decisive vote in the event of a tie. President Donald Trump made clear he was sticking with Kavanaugh, tweeting immediately after the hearing that Kavanaugh's testimony was 'powerful, honest and riveting.' He called Democrats' 'search and destroy strategy' disgraceful and said the process 'has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct and resist.' Gillibrand, a longtime advocate for survivors of sexual violence, said the message Republicans were sending to sexual assault survivors — through the hearing and their support for Kavanaugh — was, 'We don't believe you, your voice doesn't matter and we don't value you.' Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, pressed Kavanaugh about his high school yearbook and the 'drinking' and 'sexual exploits' it mentions. After Kavanaugh talked about how he 'busted his butt' on academics and played sports in high school, Leahy said: 'We got a filibuster but not a single answer.' Leahy said after the hearing that Kavanaugh's answers were 'well-rehearsed.' Graham blamed Democrats for the hearing's partisan nature, saying they sat on allegations against Kavanaugh for weeks and then sprung them on the nominee at the last minute in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation. Democrats' tactics were 'the most unethical sham,' Graham said in a fiery speech. Hatch said the hearing was 'worse' than the 1991 hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — which Hatch also participated in and which led to a surge in the number of women elected to Congress the next year. 'I didn't think it could get any worse than that,' the veteran lawmaker told Kavanaugh. 'This is a national disgrace, the way you're being treated.' During her testimony, Ford, now 51, said of Kavanaugh, 'I believed he was going to rape me.' Ford said she was '100 percent' certain a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, tried to remove her clothes and clapped a hand over her mouth as she tried to yell for help. Kavanaugh said he did not question that Ford was assaulted, but said, 'I have never done this to her or to anyone.' Several women in the audience stood up when Ford finished testifying after more than four hours and said loudly, 'Thank you, Dr. Ford!' 'In the end there is likely to be as much doubt as certainty going out of this room today,' said Flake, one of the few undecided senators. He called for something rarely seen in the Senate: 'humility.' ____ Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Juliet Linderman contributed to this story.
