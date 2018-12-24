Listen Live
Georgia football podcast: UGA recruits nationally thanks to growing 'brand'

Georgia football podcast: UGA recruits nationally thanks to growing ‘brand’

Georgia football podcast: UGA recruits nationally thanks to growing ‘brand’

By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-uga recruiting

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episodes No. 852 (Dec. 24, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA’s using its brand to recruit nationally.

Georgia football podcast: UGA recruits nationally thanks to growing ‘brand’

Beginning of the show: UGA’s 2019 class has received attention for how many players are from states other than Georgia. On today’s show I’ll share audio of Kirby Smart explaining how UGA’s national brand — established by playing at Notre Dame, in the Rose Bowl and other highly-rated games has increased over the last two seasons.

Six-minute mark: I’ll discuss former 5-star defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon’s decision to transfer to Tennessee instead of Georgia.

12-minute mark: I’m joined by 5-star wide receiver — and recent UGA signee — Dominick Blaylock for a special interview. Some of the topics covered include…

  • Blaylock’s excitement to finally get his recruiting over and officially sign with Georgia
  • His thoughts on another UGA signee — 4-star tight end Ryland Goede
  • And who else Blaylock would like to see join the class

19-minute mark: I take a look at how other SEC programs performed during the early signing period.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater and wish DawgNation a merry Christmas and joyous holiday season.



News

  • Outgoing GBI Director reflects on his career
    Outgoing GBI Director reflects on his career
    After 45 years with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, this Christmas Eve will be the last for Director Vernon Keenan. Channel 2's Aaron Diamant sat down with Keenan for a look back over his career with law enforcement.  Keenan will turn in his gun and badge on Jan. 1. Our exclusive interview with the outgoing GBI director, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Ga. cuts food stamps for thousands with new system tracking recipients Ex-Atlanta Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested in dispute over $50, police say Big Christmas: Local couple adopts 7 boys from the same family
  • 'It was in the spirit of Christmas': Salvation Army chooses not to prosecute thieves
    'It was in the spirit of Christmas': Salvation Army chooses not to prosecute thieves
    The Salvation Army caught four thieves red-handed in Matthews, North Carolina, but it is giving the shoplifters a second chance instead of prosecuting them.  >> Read more trending news The Salvation Army says it knew something was wrong when four people were there for four hours, piling up several shopping carts with clothes.  The Salvation Army says some of the shoplifters started putting the clothes on and walked out of the store wearing them.  Salvation Army Capt. Brett Cundiff said, “We’re the cheapest place in town but even on Wednesday everything is 50 percent off already but they’re just desperate.” The store is often a place where desperate people come for help but on Wednesday it was also where the desperate people came to steal.  Cundiff said, “It was the better name brand stuff and electronics that would do well at pawn shop and that kind of thing. We could’ve called police. We have video, we have photographs, we know clear as day who they were.” Instead of calling police, Cundiff says they made a different decision. “It was in the spirit of Christmas, being generous and saying we know you did something wrong but if you stop further we won’t go any further with it,' he explained.  Grace is something the Salvation Army preaches year-round and this case gave them the chance to put it to practice.  Cundiff said, “Christmas represents a new chance for everybody. We celebrate Christmas because of the birth of the Christ child and we celebrate that at the Salvation Army and we believe that and extend that same grace to everybody.” While they aren’t prosecuting the thieves, there is something they do hope they do.  “The main thing that our stores support in Charlotte is a drug and alcohol program. They have substance abuse issues, we would open our doors to any of them who would like to come in and get treatment free of cost,' Cundiff said.  The Salvation Army said police have arrested people for stealing at the store before and they will call officers if the thieves come back. This isn’t a get-out-of-jail card but instead, it's a special chance to change.  This isn't the first time the Salvation Army has been targeted by thieves.  A few weeks ago, surveillance video captured two men grabbing donations off the back door of the Salvation Army before driving away in a white truck. 
  • Judge: Honduran mother can't be deported without daughter
    Judge: Honduran mother can't be deported without daughter
    A judge on Monday ordered the U.S. government not to deport a Honduran woman, whose lawyers worry about her being separated from her 15-year-old daughter who has been detained with her for six months. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss issued the temporary restraining order at the request of the woman's lawyers, who feared U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement might deport her before they could appeal after Christmas and leave the teenager alone in government custody. The lawyers say the woman and her daughter came to the U.S. two years ago after gang members in Honduras held them at gunpoint and demanded they pay protection money. The mother and daughter are detained together at the family detention center in the South Texas city of Dilley. While the daughter has a case for asylum pending, an immigration judge on Friday denied the mother's request to reopen her immigration case. Shalyn Fluharty, who is managing attorney of the Dilley Pro Bono Project and representing the mother and daughter, said that the teen has tried to take her own life at least once in detention and that she needs her mother. 'Her psychological well-being is in a critical state,' Fluharty said. The mother and daughter were initially allowed out of detention while their immigration cases proceeded, but ICE detained them both in June. The daughter had her 15th birthday in detention last week. The Dilley facility, which has a capacity of 2,400, is used by ICE to hold mothers and daughters together. Fluharty said she had never heard of anyone being detained at Dilley for six months. An agreement known as the Flores settlement bars the prolonged detention of immigrant children. Fluharty said the teen and her mother fear that she would be sexually assaulted or killed if sent back to Honduras. But if the mother was deported and the daughter kept in the U.S., the teen would likely be placed in a government facility for unaccompanied minors. That's what occurred with hundreds of children earlier this year after their parents were deported under a zero-tolerance immigration policy that led to large-scale family separations. More than 14,000 minors were in government custody last week, many in large, crowded facilities that pediatricians and mental health experts say are unsuitable for children. 'That choice is fundamentally unfair and should never be posed to a child,' Fluharty said. Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat who has visited several facilities in Texas to call attention to immigration detention, met with the detained Honduran mother during a visit to Dilley and has called attention to her and her daughter's case. Merkley questioned whether the U.S. government was using the threat of deporting the mother to force the teen to give up her own asylum case. 'This is a form of psychological pressure,' Merkley said Monday. 'We need to have the best interest of the child in mind, and that means not separating her from the mother and not keeping her in prison.' Fluharty said she plans to appeal the mother's case Wednesday after the government holiday for Christmas. It's unclear whether immigration courts will be open due to the partial government shutdown that began Saturday. A spokeswoman for ICE said the agency could not comment on the case due to the shutdown. The U.S. Department of Justice did not return messages seeking comment Monday.
  • California's Brown orders new DNA testing in old murder case
    California's Brown orders new DNA testing in old murder case
    California Gov. Jerry Brown ordered new DNA tests that a condemned inmate says could clear him in a 35-year-old quadruple murder case, which has drawn national attention. On Monday, Brown ordered new testing on four pieces of evidence that Kevin Cooper and his attorneys say will show he was framed for the 1983 Chino Hills hatchet and knife killings of four people. The items that will be tested are a tan T-shirt and orange towel found near the scene and the hatchet handle and sheath. Brown also appointed a retired Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to serve as a special master overseeing the case. Cooper was convicted in 1985 of killing Doug and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter Jessica and 11-year-old neighbor Christopher Hughes. Prosecutors say Cooper's claims of innocence have been disproven multiple times, including by prior DNA testing, but Cooper and his attorney argue evidence against him was planted. 'I take no position as to Mr. Cooper's guilt or innocence at this time, but colorable factual questions have been raised about whether advances in DNA technology warrant limited retesting of certain physical evidence in this case,' Brown wrote in his executive order. New York Times' columnist Nicholas Kristof, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, state Treasurer John Chiang and reality television star Kim Kardashian are among people who called for Brown to order new DNA tests. Cooper had his execution stayed in 2004, which drew national attention at the time. The purpose of the new testing, he wrote, is to determine whether another suspect's DNA or the DNA of any other identifiable suspect is on the items. If the tests reveal no new DNA or DNA that cannot be traced to a person, 'this matter should be closed,' Brown wrote. Two previous tests showed Cooper, 60, was the killer, argued San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos. He previously said the tests proved Cooper had been in the home of the Ryens, smoked cigarettes in their stolen station wagon, and that Cooper's blood and the blood of at least one victim was on a T-shirt found by the side of a road leading away from the murders. Cooper's attorney, Norman Hile, said his client's blood was planted on the T-shirt, and that more sensitive DNA testing would show who wore it. He contends that investigators also planted other evidence to frame his client, a young black man who escaped from a nearby prison east of Los Angeles two days before the murders. Other evidence points to the killers being white or Hispanic, Cooper's supporters say. A San Diego judge in 2011 blocked Cooper's request for a third round of DNA testing. Cooper's scheduled execution in 2004 was stayed when a federal appellate court in San Francisco called for further review of the scientific evidence, but his appeals have been rejected by both the California and U.S. supreme courts. Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger twice denied Cooper's clemency petitions. California hasn't executed anyone since 2006. Brown issued his Christmas Eve order alongside 143 pardons and 131 commutations. They are expected to be his last clemency actions as governor, but he has until he leaves office Jan. 7 to act.
  • Quinn wants Falcons focused on details entering finale
    Quinn wants Falcons focused on details entering finale
    Coach Dan Quinn isn't dwelling on how desperate the Atlanta Falcons are to avoid a 6-10 record. It might not sound like much of an accomplishment after winning an NFC title and advancing to the second round of the playoffs in the last two seasons, but Quinn said the Falcons still have goals to attain. After watching his team beat Carolina and Arizona in consecutive weeks, Quinn is proud that the defense created seven takeaways and the offense piled up 64 points. He said the wins were a result of players not quitting on each other during a five-game losing streak that ruined their wild-card chances. 'It's been a difficult time, man,' Quinn said in a conference call with reporters Monday. 'No question about it in terms of not taking our opportunities when they were there, but to see the fight and resolve, that means a lot. I know we'll fight our ass off again this week.' The Falcons will return to practice Wednesday to prepare for the season finale at Tampa Bay. It's their third straight game against a non-playoff opponent, but Quinn isn't concerned so much about the matchup. His focus is on details like turnover margin, pass rush and establishing and stopping the run. The defense has been energized with the return of middle linebacker Deion Jones, who has 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble, three pass breakups and an interception he ran back for a long touchdown since coming back four games ago from a foot injury. Jones has what Quinn calls the 'intent and speed' to make everyone around him better. 'Over that time, our turnover attempt has been better as well,' Quinn said. 'I think we had a couple against Baltimore. We didn't recover them. We had a couple of opportunities at Green Bay. We didn't catch 'em. 'In these last two games, we had more chances and we had more production. I keep track every game of how many shots on the ball we've had, and for the last four games those shots have gone up each game. That's a good sign that we're tracking in the right direction.' Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has three sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble since Jones' return. Nickel cornerback Brian Poole has one sack, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries just in the last two weeks. Offensively, despite stars like Matt Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, and six-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, the Falcons have been a disaster running the ball. But after entering the Arizona game last in the NFL in rushing, they have racked up 409 yards averaged 8.5 yards per carry in two straight games. Tevin Coleman, the team's leading rusher since former Pro Bowl back Devonta Freeman was lost to season-ending injuries, is questionable this week because of sore groin. Quinn believes he will be able to play, but the Falcons will lean on Brian Hill regardless. Hill finished with 115 yards on eight carries at Carolina, getting the chance to play when third-stringer Ito Smith was lost for the season to an injury after the Arizona game. It's another example Quinn cites of the next man stepping up when a teammate goes down. The Falcons never recovered after losing starting guards Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco and starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, but the good news is that offensive linemen Ty Sambrailo and Zane Beadles and defensive backs Damontae Kazee and Isaiah Oliver carved out important roles. 'What I've told all of them is that this will serve a higher purpose in the end,' Quinn said. 'Through the years I've seen when that's not the case, and it's tough to get it back, but this team fights. We've never backed off the culture in the locker room they've created. 'I'm sure in the next year so I'll reflect back on some of these moments and the lessons learned and the leaders that were developed.' ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Stranger saves Christmas Eve after family's nativity scene decorations stolen
    Stranger saves Christmas Eve after family's nativity scene decorations stolen
    It's like the Grinch who stole Christmas -- or more so, Christmas decorations.  >> Read more trending news In Canton, Massachusetts, one family is frustrated that their nativity scene decorations keep getting stolen.  Brooke Alessi says someone stole their Joseph from their nativity setup on Sunday, and it's not the first time her family fell victim to this crime.  'Last year, someone stole baby Jesus, so we made our own out of a doll,' she said.  Alessi spent two days putting together all the decorations with her mom. She says after all the hard work, it's pretty frustrating to see their Christmas scene incomplete -- with Mary all alone on Christmas Eve.  Last night, the Alessi family posted their dilemma on Facebook. And today, a sort of Christmas miracle happened.  A stranger donated a nativity scene to the family, just in time for Christmas Eve. 'My family's coming over, so it's good that we got all these new pieces to set up for them to see,' Alessi said, beaming. 'It's so nice, especially since Christmas time is the season of giving.' 
