Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should avoid enflaming QB controversy
Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should avoid enflaming QB controversy

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should avoid enflaming QB controversy

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should avoid enflaming QB controversy

By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-uga-qb controversy

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 793 (Oct. 1, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s quarterback situation.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should avoid enflaming QB controversy

Beginning of the show: Georgia played two quarterbacks Saturday and got solid contributions from Jake Fromm and Justin Fields. That’s seemingly good news for UGA, but the presence of two signal callers has the potential to spark debate about which guy is best for the Bulldogs offense. I’ll talk on today’s show about why UGA fans should do whatever they can to avoid contributing to that negative conversation.

10-minute mark: I’ll share audio of Fromm discussing how he and Fields are working together at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Chip Towers joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • Chip’s evaluation of UGA’s offense
  • Reaction to Fromm and Fields’ performances
  • Isaac Nauta’s unusual touchdown vs. the Vols
  • A look at the Georgia defense

30-minute mark: I recap the top SEC games from the weekend — including Texas A&amp;M and Arkansas, Auburn and Southern Miss, Florida and Mississippi State, Kentucky and South Carolina, and LSU and Ole Miss.

35-minute mark: I talk more about Nauta’s touchdown vs. Tennessee.

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown.

The post Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should avoid enflaming QB controversy appeared first on DawgNation.

  Proposed audit of $5B Gulch development fails to pass Atlanta council
    Proposed audit of $5B Gulch development fails to pass Atlanta council
    An effort by members of Atlanta City Council to get an audit of the $5 billion Gulch development proposal failed Monday to win the eight council votes needed to pass. The failure to approve the outside review could keep the project on track for a council vote at its next meeting Oct. 15. Last month, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delayed a vote on the Gulch deal because of a lack of council support. Developer CIM Group has proposed a mini-city of offices, hotels, apartments and retail between the Five Points MARTA station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Several council members have expressed concerns about the size and complexity of the deal, including whether the benefits to taxpayers are commensurate with the potential public investment that could total $1.75 billion. TRENDING STORIES: 10 cows killed, dozens take off after cattle truck crashes on interstate Football player dies from injury suffered during Friday game Middle school guidance counselor accused of insulting half-naked students Earlier Monday, Bottoms said she wasn’t opposed to such a review, but said any delay could scuttle the deal and the potential headquarters relocation of Norfolk Southern, which wants to sell Gulch land to CIM and use that money to potentially relocate from Virginia to Midtown. To speed the process along, Bottoms said she had sought help from the Georgia Municipal Association to identify a consultant to conduct the audit and to keep a potential Gulch vote from being delayed. Eight council members, a voting majority, sponsored the audit legislation. But three, including one sponsor, council members were absent from Monday’s meeting, and co-sponsor Michael Julian Bond was not in the room when the vote was taken. It ended up two votes short of the eight needed to pass. Several community groups spoke in favor of the audit, while others urged council to reject the deal, saying promises of affordable housing and other public benefits weren’t sufficient. “We are depending on the numbers and the word of a developer that is in line to take billions of dollars in public money,” said former state Sen. Vincent Fort, an opponent of the deal. “I can see why CIM doesn’t want an independent review. What does the mayor and council have to hide?” To make the site feasible, it requires constructing massive $500 million steel and concrete platform spanning 40 acres that CIM has said it will pay for. But the company wants to use future tax dollars created on site to help ensure investor returns. The proposal relies on bonds backed by two sources of public funding: 5 cents of the city’s 8.9-cent sales tax generated from future sales on the Gulch site, and future expected increases in property taxes from the development, which lies in a zone known as a tax allocation district. Four of the five cents are state tax dollars. The overall financing, CIM co-founder Richard Ressler has said, would come at no credit risk to the city because CIM is on the hook for the debt if the tax dollars don’t cover all the bonds.  
  Brown shows governing philosophy in final bill action
    Brown shows governing philosophy in final bill action
    Preparing to leave office after four decades, California Gov. Jerry Brown exercised his final signatures and vetoes this weekend to put the closing imprimatur on a governing philosophy he's espoused during two separate eight-year stints. The actions, and the quirky statements that accompanied them, revealed the 'paddle left, paddle right' governing approach of California's longest-serving governor and three-time presidential candidate. Brown pushed California to new frontiers of liberal policies and frustrated his Democratic allies by using his veto pen to pump the brakes. '16 years — and nearly 20,000 bills — later, the desk is clear. #Eureka,' the 81-year-old wrote on Twitter alongside a video showing photos of him signing bills dating back to 1975. Eureka, an exclamation meaning 'I found it,' is California's official motto. Brown on Sunday further secured California's role as a progressive beacon by signing a tough law restoring net neutrality protections, inviting an immediate lawsuit from the Trump administration, and requiring companies to put women on their boards of directors. But he decided university health centers shouldn't be forced to sell abortion medications nor should San Francisco be allowed to open what could be the nation's first supervised drug injection site. In typical fashion, his actions made fellow Democrats both cheer and sigh. 'He will only give so much and then he's done,' said Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, who saw several of her bills inspired by the #MeToo movement get vetoed. Altogether in 2018, Brown signed 1,016 bills and vetoed 201, according to his office. The veto rate of 16.5 percent was slightly higher than prior years. The terse statements announcing his vetoes or explaining his decision to sign a bill have become legendary in Sacramento. They explain his reasoning, often with acerbic wit, Latin phrases or biblical references tossed in. Some include themes he returns to often: Not every human failing needs to be fixed with a law. Expensive programs should be handled in budget negotiations. Some decisions are best made at the local level. Others are unique. On a law mandating that corporate boards include women, he noted that 'many are not getting the message' and sent a copy to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. His missive came days after the committee examined accusations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted a high school classmate. Kavanagh denies the allegation. On a bill allowing certain big cities to allow 4 a.m. closing times, he wrote: 'I believe we have enough mischief between midnight and 2 without adding two more hours of mayhem.' The messages are 'snippets of his intellect' that reflect Brown's preference for brevity, go beyond political messaging and put his action in the context of history, culture and morality, said Sen. Steve Glazer, a Democrat from the East Bay, who was Brown's political adviser and 2010 campaign manager. 'It's a deeper dive that's not constrained by what is a Democrat or Republican philosophical view of the matter at hand,' Glazer said. 'And he definitely enjoys putting that personal touch on the matter.' Gonzalez Fletcher said Brown pushes businesses with the environmental mandates that are close to his heart, so he's reluctant to push them further by signing the labor regulations she favors. She was especially surprised he vetoed a measure designed to address labor trafficking, which he said included provisions too burdensome for businesses. 'He just I think ran out of patience and my bill happened to come on his desk late,' Gonzalez Fletcher said. He also vetoed a bill she wrote prohibiting employers to require workers to sign mandatory arbitration agreements. Brown signed off in characteristic form. In a statement attached to the last bill he'll ever sign, he quoted Exodus' exhortation against charging interest of the poor. 'From the time of Moses, usury has been condemned,' he wrote. 'Loans that exploit low income borrowers are especially abhorrent.' He then closed with a look ahead to retirement on his family's ranch north of Sacramento, where he and his wife have built a home: 'PS: And now onto the Promised Land--Colusa County!
  The Latest: Flake vows to vote 'no' if Kavanaugh lied
    The Latest: Flake vows to vote 'no' if Kavanaugh lied
    The Latest on Sen. Jeff Flake's visit to New England (all times local): 7:55 p.m. The Republican senator at the center of the Supreme Court debate is vowing to make sure the FBI does 'a real investigation' into President Donald Trump's nominee. Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake spoke Monday as he trekked across New England while exploring a possible run for president. He told hundreds of young people at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston, 'It does us no good to have an investigation that just gives us more cover.' In Manchester, New Hampshire, Flake was asked what would cause him to vote 'no' on nominee Brett Kavanaugh. He pointed to 'any evidence that corroborates' Kavanaugh's accuser's story of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct decades ago. Flake told reporters that 'any nominee that lies to the committee, that is disqualifying.' ___ 11:50 a.m. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is stoking new speculation about a possible presidential run as he emerges as a central figure in the explosive debate over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick. Flake is scheduled to speak in New Hampshire Monday. It's his second appearance this year in the state that hosts the nation's first presidential primary election. Flake single-handedly delayed Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation proceedings last week by insisting on an FBI investigation. He told CBS' '60 Minutes' Sunday that the conservative judge's nomination would be 'over' if federal investigators determine he lied. In March, Flake told New Hampshire Republicans that someone needs to stop Trump in the 2020 presidential contest. He said he may run — either as a Republican or an independent — if no one else does.
  Atlanta Motor Speedway VP accused of peeping on neighbor
    Atlanta Motor Speedway VP accused of peeping on neighbor
    A father is furious after police said they caught a high-profile executive for Atlanta Motor Speedway peeking into his daughter's room and recording it on his phone. Channel 2 Action News was first to learn that Henry County police arrested Michael Bruner, the vice president of finance for Atlanta Motor Speedway. Police said Bruner was wearing all black clothing and a ski mask when he was looking through the basement window of his neighbor's home. 'I was blown away. I know him personally. He’s a high-profile guy; very popular here,' said Scott Warshaw. Warshaw said he felt violated when police arrested Bruner for peeping into his 26-year-old daughter's window. 'It’ll take awhile for her to get over it,' Warshaw said. When Bruner noticed police, he ran away from the scene but was quickly apprehended, according to authorities. 'The cops came from both sides, caught him, and had to wrestle the phone away from him. When they pulled that ski mask off and pulled the hoodie back and I saw it was Mike Bruner. I mean, my wife and I almost died. I mean, we couldn’t believe it. I’m still in shock,' Warshaw said. Bruner has been charged with offenses of peeping Tom, criminal trespass and obstruction of officers. TRENDING STORIES: 10 cows killed, dozens take off after cattle truck crashes on interstate Football player dies from injury suffered during Friday game Middle school guidance counselor accused of insulting half-naked students Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes called Bruner several times to get his side of the story but never got through. She also tried contacting his attorney, but according to jail records, he doesn’t have a lawyer yet. Even though Warshaw is upset, he said he’s sad for Bruner’s family. Bruner has a wife, daughters and grandkids 'I heard him say to the police, 'You all have ruined my life.' They didn’t ruin his life, he ruined his life and I hate it and he needs to get some help,' Warshaw said.   A man who holds a VP position at Atlanta Motor Speedway was arrested for peeping in his neighbors window. Police say he was wearing a ski mask with all black clothing & initially ran from them. I’m still gathering info - watch my live report at 4pm Ch2 pic.twitter.com/4EzZRe7sB7 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 1, 2018
  The Latest: Trump declares Blackburn would be 'true fighter'
    The Latest: Trump declares Blackburn would be 'true fighter'
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's Tennessee rally (all times local): 7:45 p.m. President Donald Trump is barnstorming for the Republican Senate candidate locked in a tight race in Tennessee. The president appeared at a rally in Johnson City to support U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who is facing Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen (BRED'-uh-sen). They are competing for the seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker. Trump declared that Blackburn would be a 'true fighter' for Tennessee while her opponent, if elected, could make Democrat Chuck Schumer the new Senate majority leader. Republicans hold a narrow 51-49 advantage in the Senate and are trying to hold onto their majority. As the prospects of the GOP keeping the House of Representatives appear to be fading, the president has accelerated his campaigning in support of Republican Senate candidates in recent weeks. ___ 7:35 p.m. President Donald Trump is attacking Senate Democrats who questioned the integrity of his Supreme Court nominee. Trump, at a rally in Tennessee on Monday, declared the Democrats were trying to slow down the FBI probe into allegations of sexual misconduct against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The president said, 'If we took 10 years, they'd want more time.' He says the Democrats are undermining Kavanaugh's credibility and are 'willing to do anything or hurt anyone' to submarine his agenda. Kavanaugh has denied claims from multiple women, including one who testified that he pinned her against a bed, groped her and tried to take her clothes off when they were in high school. He singled out a number of rumored 2020 presidential opponents for criticism, including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden. ___ 6:30 p.m. President Donald Trump is back in Tennessee, trying to push U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate bid over the finish line. Trump is headlining a closed-door fundraiser for Blackburn in Johnson City before he appears at a packed rally at the Freedom Hall Civic Center. Couples have paid $10,000 to attend and take a photo with Trump, and $25,000 to participate in a round table with the president, according to the invitation. Blackburn is in a tight race against the state's Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen to replace retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker. It's among several races expected to determine control of the Senate, where Republicans are desperate to defend a narrow two-seat majority in the face of surging Democratic enthusiasm. __ 4:25 p.m. President Donald Trump is heading back to Tennessee to try to push U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate bid over the finish line. Trump will be headlining a fundraiser and hosting a rally in Johnson City for Blackburn, who is in a tight race against Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen (BRED'-uh-sen) for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker. According to the invitation, the high-dollar fundraiser will cost couples $10,000 to $25,000. The rally comes as the FBI continues to investigate sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Trump is planning a busy week of campaign travel, with trips to a handful of states including Mississippi, Minnesota and Kansas as he tries to boost Republican turnout for the midterm elections.
  Quinn: Falcons have right mindset to recover from 1-3 start
    Quinn: Falcons have right mindset to recover from 1-3 start
    The Atlanta Falcons are 1-3 and facing another tough challenge this week. Coach Dan Quinn, in his fourth season, has been in this situation before and still led the Falcons to the playoffs. 'My guess is in December and January we'll look back on these games much like we do in past years,' Quinn said Monday. 'In '17 we had a tough stretch with Buffalo, Miami and New England, or the year before in the opener when the sky was falling externally. I want you to know inside it's not.' Quinn insists the Falcons have the right mindset to turn the season around, but their defense must make some quick fixes if Atlanta is to stop a two-game skid with a victory Sunday at Pittsburgh. The Falcons gave up 80 points the last two weeks at home, allowing New Orleans and Cincinnati to overcome late deficits in the closing seconds. 'The best thing about our team is the attitude that they're in it for one another and the togetherness that it's going to take,' Quinn said. 'We'll just throw all of our focus, all of our attention right into right now, and that'll be this week's preparation. But I will say you've got to learn from these.' Injuries have caused matchup problems for the defense. Starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen are out for the season, and middle linebacker Deion Jones, the defensive captain, had foot surgery and will miss at least the next six weeks. The Falcons have plugged in Damontae Kazee at strong safety. He took 73 snaps, tied with cornerback Robert Alford for the most on Sunday, and had his first career interception. Rookie Isaiah Oliver, a second-round draft pick, made his first career start and manned both free safety and cornerback. The loss of Neal and Allen hurt most against the Bengals when the Falcons lined up in nickel. Longtime starting cornerback Desmond Trufant, usually a regular on the left side, moved to the slot while Brian Poole went from nickel to safety and Oliver went to left cornerback. It all unraveled on the last drive. With 1:30 remaining, defensive end Vic Beasley sacked Andy Dalton to force and recover a fumble, but the ruling was changed and Cincinnati kept the ball. Trufant dropped an interception on the next play and defended a third-down pass before Tyler Boyd beat him for a fourth-down catch to the Atlanta 24. After Boyd and Dalton beat Trufant for another fourth-down completion, the Bengals used their last timeout with 12 seconds remaining. They had no choice but to throw the ball into the end zone on the next play. That way, if it wasn't successful, they would get a chance at one last snap. Defensive coordinator Marquand Manual quickly switched the Falcons from man to zone coverage, which might have worked if Oliver hadn't let A.J. Green streak behind him and emerge wide open for the winning catch. It was a big mistake, leaving a rookie with a chance to be out of position against Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. 'In that moment, in that part of the field, you want (Oliver) to play it from high to low,' Quinn said. 'As opposed to a communication error, that was a technique error. Those scars aren't fun.' Quinn was also disappointed that Dalton threw a pair of easy TD passes in the first half when Tyler Eifert and John Ross were wide open. 'Correction-wise we allowed two touchdowns on two-seam routes, and we know that we certainly haven't seen that happen against our defense and the style that we play,' Quinn said. 'So for us to foul up those two, that part we know we can get corrected.' NOTES: Quinn hopes that RB Devonta Freeman and DE Derrick Shelby will be full participants when the Falcons return to practice Wednesday. Freeman has missed three straight games with a right knee injury. Shelby has been out two games with a groin injury. DT Grady Jarrett is still being evaluated after leaving the final drive with an ankle injury. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
