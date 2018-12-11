Listen Live
College
Georgia football podcast: Twitter hints at more good recruiting news for UGA
By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-uga recruiting

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 843 (Dec. 11, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some UGA commits and recruiting targets said on Twitter Monday.

Beginning of the show: Georgia commits Nolan Smith, Travon Walker and Rian Davis reaffirmed their status on Twitter Monday and that caught the attention of a couple of UGA’s major recruiting targets. I’ll discuss on today’s show what the social media messages might mean.

10-minute mark: I’ll share audio of 5-star offensive lineman Clay Webb discussing what’s next for him after his UGA commitment.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • An update on 5-star running back Trey Sanders
  • Thoughts on Webb’s commitment
  • The latest on 5-star linebacker Nakobe Dean
  • Reaction to rumors regarding UGA quarterback commit John Rhys Plumlee
  • And a look at UGA’s chances of landing another elite offensive lineman

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Ole Miss tackle Greg Little’s decision to enter the NFL draft, a look at why running back Asa Martin left Auburn, reaction to Hugh Freeze’s comments about almost becoming an SEC offensive coordinator job before becoming Liberty coach, rumors involving Texas A&amp;M defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s interest in the Temple job and former Colorado coach Mike McIntyre becoming Ole Miss defensive coordinator.

35-minute mark: I discuss the possibility UGA coach Kirby Smart is underrated.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.

The post Georgia football podcast: Twitter hints at more good recruiting news for UGA appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • The Latest: Trump: 'People would revolt' if I were impeached
    The Latest: Trump: 'People would revolt' if I were impeached
    The Latest on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election (all times local): 7:55 p.m. President Donald Trump says in a new interview that he is not concerned about being impeached by Democrats, saying, 'I think that the people would revolt if that happened.' In a Reuters interview Tuesday, Trump spoke out for the first time about new documents filed by prosecutors detailing the alleged crimes of his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Cohen has said he made hush payments to two women accusing Trump of infidelity in the waning days of the 2016 campaign. Asked if he discussed campaign finance law with Cohen, Trump tells Reuters: 'Michael Cohen is a lawyer. I assume he would know what he's doing.' He adds: 'Number one, it wasn't a campaign contribution. If it were, it's only civil, and even if it's only civil, there was no violation based on what we did. OK?' ___ 3:50 p.m. Attorneys for Paul Manafort say they're still deciding whether to dispute allegations that their client lied to investigators and breached his plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort attorney Richard Westling says it's possible the defense will reach an agreement with prosecutors to avoid a hearing on the matter. The disclosure came as U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson gave the former Trump campaign chairman until Jan. 7 to respond to the allegations. Manafort is accused of lying about his interactions with an associate who prosecutors say has ties to Russian intelligence and with Trump administration officials. Jackson says if the two sides can't agree, she'll need more information than what was included in a government filing last week to determine whether Manafort violated his plea deal. ___ 12:50 p.m. Two former Trump aides are pleading their case to judges in hopes of easing the punishment they could face for their crimes. Lawyers for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn will make a sentencing recommendation in a court filing due by the end of the day, while Paul Manafort's defense team is expected to argue that the ex-Trump campaign chairman never intentionally lied to prosecutors. Both men could be a potential threat to President Donald Trump as Mueller examines whether Trump's campaign coordinated with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign.
  • Emotional reunion: Woman finds cat alive near ruins of home destroyed in California wildfires
    Emotional reunion: Woman finds cat alive near ruins of home destroyed in California wildfires
    A woman in Northern California, whose parents’ home was destroyed by a wildfire last month, discovered a little joy in the devastation and charred ruins that remain in the wake of some of the worst wildfires the state has ever seen. >> Read more trending news  Courtney Werblow found her cat, Timber, near the burned-out home a month after the Camp Fire. Werblow posted a video on Facebook showing the emotional reunion with Timber. She begins crying as she calls her cat over for a bowl of food. Timber was in no hurry, but eventually wandered over to greet Werblow. “You made it. You made it,” she exclaimed. She also urged social media users to “never lose hope.” “One month today since the fire, we received an escort to my parent’s property and my cat Timber was discovered,” Werblow posted. >> Trending: Loyal dog found after waiting weeks next to home burned down by Camp Fire in California She told KTLA-TV that the discovery of Timber was a much-needed moment of hope for her family and parents, who lost everything in the fires.
  • Records: Teen tax fraud suspect deposited $67,000 in fake checks
    Records: Teen tax fraud suspect deposited $67,000 in fake checks
  • California judge orders porn star to pay Trump legal fees
    California judge orders porn star to pay Trump legal fees
    Porn star Stormy Daniels must pay President Donald Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys' fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against him was dismissed, a federal judge in Los Angeles ordered Tuesday. Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, had requested nearly $390,000 in fees and equal amount in sanctions as a deterrent against a 'repeat filer of frivolous defamation cases.' Judge S. James Otero cut the requested legal fees by 25 percent and awarded just $1,000 in sanctions. Otero previously noted that fees by Harder's firm — as high as $840 an hour — were reasonable but the 580 hours spent on the case appeared excessive. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election. She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a 'total con job.' The judge threw out the case in October. Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted Tuesday's order 'will never hold up on appeal.' In a statement he predicted Daniels 'will never have to pay a dime' because she will receive far more — $1 million — from Trump for attorneys' fees and other costs related to a separate lawsuit Daniels brought in Los Angeles over the non-disclosure agreement. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is challenging the agreement she signed with Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen to prevent her from discussing the alleged affair. The agreement was signed days before the 2016 election as part of a $130,000 hush-money settlement. Daniels also has alleged that her former lawyer, Keith Davidson, colluded with Cohen to have her publicly deny the affair with Trump. Cohen has pleaded guilty to several felonies and admitted funneling money to Daniels to keep her quiet about the affair. Trump has denied the affair, but essentially acknowledged the payment to Daniels. Despite the deal to stay quiet, Daniels spoke out publicly and alleged that five years after the affair she was threatened to keep quiet by a man she did not recognize in a Las Vegas parking lot. She also released a composite sketch of the mystery man. She sued Trump for defamation after he responded to her allegation by tweeting: 'A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!' Otero ruled in October that Trump's statement was 'rhetorical hyperbole' against a political adversary and was protected speech under the First Amendment. Trump's lead attorney previously said the fees and unspecified monetary sanctions were earned because of the extraordinary nature of the defamation case and because of Avenatti's gamesmanship. 'This action is virtually unprecedented in American legal history,' Harder wrote in court papers. Daniels 'not only brought a meritless claim for defamation against the sitting president of the United States, but she also has engaged, along with her attorney, in massive national publicity.' The Cohen and Davidson lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court is on hold until May. ___ Follow Weber at https://twitter.com/WeberCM ___ Associated Press reporter Brian Melley in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
  • How to get Super Bowl 53 tickets? Try these tips - and be ready to spend
    How to get Super Bowl 53 tickets? Try these tips - and be ready to spend
    The next Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta, raising a natural question for many local football fans: Will tickets be available?  Tickets won’t be available in the traditional sense of an open-to-the-general-public sale at face value. The NFL doesn’t do that with Super Bowl tickets.  Tickets will be available at face value to a relatively small number of holders of high-end Falcons season-tickets. Buyers of $45,000 personal seat licenses for the roughly 1,300 club seats around the 50-yard line are guaranteed the right to buy Super Bowl tickets. For most other folks, the best shot at buying tickets for Super Bowl LIII, to be played Feb. 3, 2019, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, may be as part of hospitality packages or on the secondary market. Hospitality packages bundle game tickets with access to other events, such as pregame parties, and amenities; the cost generally is considerably higher than the face value of game tickets alone.  RELATED STORIES: Host committee gives new insight into city's plans for Super Bowl 53 People list homes for thousands for Super Bowl rentals Thousands of volunteers preparing to welcome massive crowds for Super Bowl 53 The NFL controls Super Bowl tickets and has divvied up the inventory this way in recent seasons: 17.5 percent to each of the participating teams, 5 percent to the host team, 1.2 percent to each of the other 29 teams and 25.2 percent to the league office.  Some tickets eventually find their way to the secondary market, of course. About 48 hours before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, StubHub said the average re-sale price on its site for tickets to the game was $5,414 and the lowest was $3,103. This article originally appeared in The Atlanta-Journal Constitution
  • Reading between the lines of Trump's Oval Office tussle
    Reading between the lines of Trump's Oval Office tussle
    The heated, on-camera Oval Office exchange between House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Donald Trump was an extraordinary public airing of grievances, with lots to unpack. What was being said between the lines? And who was blurring facts? TRUMP: 'One thing that I do have to say is tremendous amounts of wall have already been built, and a lot of wall when you include the renovation of existing fences and walls renovated a tremendous amount, and we've done a lot of work. In San Diego we're building new walls right now. And we've — right next to San Diego, we've completed a major section of wall, and it's really worked well. So a lot of wall has been built. We don't talk about that, but we might as well start because it's being built right now. Big sections of wall. And we will continue that. And one way or the other it's going to get built. FACT CHECK: Tremendous portions of the wall have not been built. Yes, some barrier renovation has happened, but little wall construction has been completed under Trump. Congress allocated roughly $1.4 billion in the spring for border security, but it specified that the money couldn't be used to construct new border wall in the style of prototype sections that stand near San Diego. Instead, the money has been used to strengthen or replace existing fencing with more secure fencing. During his campaign, Trump promised to build a 1,000-mile (1,600 kilometer) wall, as high as 40 feet or 12 meters (and have Mexico pay for it). If some 650 miles (1,050 km) of existing fencing are considered in the equation, that leaves him with about 350 miles (560 km) of wall to build. ___ PELOSI: I think the American people recognize that we must keep government open, that a shutdown is not worth anything, and that you should not have a Trump shutdown. You have a .... (CROSSTALK) TRUMP: A what? Did you say 'Trump?' Oh. I was going to call it a Pelosi shutdown. FACT CHECK: Pelosi is clearly egging Trump on with the cameras rolling. In January, Trump branded a shutdown the 'Schumer Shutdown' — and Democrats relented after only a few days. Pelosi is using Trump's own tactic against him. ___ TRUMP: Nancy, I'd have it passed in two seconds. It doesn't matter though, because can't get it passed in the Senate because we need 10 Democrat votes. That's the problem. PELOSI: Well, again, let us have our conversation then we can meet with the press again. But the fact is that legislating, which is what we do, you begin, you make your point, you state your case. That's what the House Republicans could do if they had the votes. But there are no votes in the House, a majority of votes, for a wall ... Let me — let me say one thing. The fact is that you do not have the votes in the House. TRUMP: Nancy, I do, and we need border security. PELOSI: Well, let's take the vote and we'll find out. FACT CHECK: The GOP-led House has yet to pass legislation that includes the $5 billion in border wall funding that Trump has been requesting. And it remains unclear whether Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan does indeed have the votes. House Republicans tend to lack votes for spending bills. Thanks to resistance from members of the House Freedom Caucus and other conservatives, they are often forced to rely on Democratic support for passage. There is also a handful of House Republicans, some hailing from border states, who oppose robust wall spending. It's unclear how many Republicans who lost their re-elections will choose to stick around for holiday-season votes. And even if it could pass the House, Ryan has said he has no interest in putting such a plan forward because it would be dead on arrival in the Senate. ___ TRUMP: We need border security. People are pouring into our country, including terrorists. We have terrorists. But we caught 10 terrorists. These are over the last very short period of time — 10. These are very serious people. All of our law enforcement have been incredible, but we caught 10 terrorists, these are people that were looking to do harm. We need the wall. We need — more important than anything, we need border security of which the wall is just a piece, but it's important. FACT CHECK: Trump appears to be conflating statistics as Vice President Mike Pence has previously and wrongly suggesting the terror suspects he's referencing were caught attempting to cross the southern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection last year prevented an average of 10 known or suspected terrorists flagged by terror watch lists from traveling or attempting to travel to the country each day. But that average applies to all points of entry, not just the southern border, including air, land and sea. The administration has also provided no public information to support Trump's previous claim that Middle Easterners, apparent code for Islamic extremists, have infiltrated caravans of Central Americans who were traveling in caravan and trying to reach the U.S. ___ TRUMP: And we gained in the Senate. Nancy, we've gained in the Senate. Excuse me, did we win the Senate? We won the Senate. (CROSSTALK) SCHUMER: When the president brags that he won North Dakota and Indiana, he's in real trouble. TRUMP: I did. We did. We did win North Dakota and Indiana. FACT CHECK: Trump has repeatedly complained that he hasn't been given enough credit for the fact that Republicans maintained control of the Senate in last month's midterm elections — even though they lost control of the House. Schumer here is pointing to the fact that both North Dakota —where Rep. Kevin Cramer beat incumbent Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp — and Indiana — where Republican Mike Braun unseated Democrat Joe Donnelly— are considered Republican states, where Democratic candidates were especially vulnerable. ___ TRUMP: I also know that, you know, Nancy's in a situation where it's not easy for her to talk right now, and I understand, and I fully understand that. We're going to have a good discussion, and we're going to see what happens. But we have to have border security. PELOSI: Mr. President — Mr. President, please don't characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory. SCHUMER: Elections have consequences, Mr. President. FACT CHECK: Trump is referring to Pelosi's fight to regain her position as House speaker next year. Pelosi is the Democratic nominee for the post, but she has yet to lock down the 218 votes she'll need to win. Trump appears to suggest that Pelosi is only holding a hard line on the border wall in order to win votes from more liberal members of her caucus. But Pelosi responds by scolding him and pointing to the fact that Democrats won the House in the midterm elections and will be taking control next year. ___ TRUMP: And I'll tell you what, I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck, because the people of this country don't want criminals and people that have lots of problems, and drugs pouring into our country. So I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it. The last time you shut it down it didn't work. I will take the mantle of shutting down, and I'm going to shut it down for border security. SCHUMER: But we believe you shouldn't shut it down. FACT CHECK: Under the usual rules of politics, neither party, Republican nor Democrat, wants to be blamed for a government shutdown, especially once popular services are stalled or interrupted. Both sides have been damaged by shutdowns before, including Republicans in 2013 and Democrats in 2018. But Trump here is throwing that aside, banking that forcing a shutdown over his long-stalled border wall will earn him points with his base and show them he's fighting hard to keep a key campaign promise that will be even harder to fulfill once Democrats take charge of the House in January. Pelosi later crowed about the moment in a closed-door session with Democratic House members, in which she also described the wall as 'like a manhood thing' for Trump. But other top Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are trying to avoid ownership of any shutdown, and have made clear they won't be proud if another takes place. ___ Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Calvin Woodward contributed to this report.
