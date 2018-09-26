Listen Live
College
Georgia football podcast: Tennessee’s recent debacle brings to mind Aaron Murray’s Jeremy Pruitt comments
Georgia football podcast: Tennessee's recent debacle brings to mind Aaron Murray's Jeremy Pruitt comments

Georgia football podcast: Tennessee’s recent debacle brings to mind Aaron Murray’s Jeremy Pruitt comments

Georgia football podcast: Tennessee’s recent debacle brings to mind Aaron Murray’s Jeremy Pruitt comments

By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-tennessee-aaron murray-jeremy pruitt

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 790 (Sept. 26, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Aaron Murray said about Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt in July.

Georgia football podcast: Tennessee’s recent debacle brings to mind Aaron Murray’s Jeremy Pruitt comments

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray questioned Jeremy Pruitt’s demeanor and whether he was qualified to be a head coach during SEC Media Days in July. I’ll talk on today’s show about how Tennessee’s poor performance on Saturday suggests Murray could eventually be proven correct.

10-minute mark: I talk about UGA quarterback Jake Fromm’s scorching performance in the second half vs. Missouri.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • Mike’s thoughts on Fromm
  • UGA freshman offensive lineman Cade Mays’ first game against Tennessee — the school in which he was originally committed
  • UGA’s issues stopping the run vs. Missouri
  • The possible return of linebacker Monty Rice
  • An update on Andrew Thomas’ status
  • And a look at how UGA is preparing to replace injured starter at left guard, Ben Cleveland

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly staying at Alabama, Auburn reportedly almost losing two more players to transfer, an Arkansas columnist getting grief over recent comments, Kentucky’s $100,000 fine for storming the field and some wild point spread line movement between the Wildcats and South Carolina — who play Saturday.

35-minute mark: I talk about some recent compliments UGA coach Kirby Smart shared with the media regarding a couple of the Bulldogs’ senior leaders: outside linebacker D’andre Walker and center Lamont Gaillard.

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown and discuss ESPN’s omission of wide receiver Mecole Hardman from its recent Heisman poll after appearing on the list last week.

The post Georgia football podcast: Tennessee’s recent debacle brings to mind Aaron Murray’s Jeremy Pruitt comments appeared first on DawgNation.

  • Wyoming wildfire destroys over 40 homes; highway closed
    Wyoming wildfire destroys over 40 homes; highway closed
    A wildfire in Wyoming has destroyed over 40 homes, and firefighters have closed a highway while they set their own fires to try to stop the main fire's spread. Some of the homes burned Sunday. But sheriff's officials weren't immediately able to get close to assess the damage in a subdivision of widely spaced mountain retreats. As of Wednesday, authorities continued to assess damage in the Hoback Ranches development near Bondurant in western Wyoming. Over 300 people remained evacuated from the area. Firefighters say they're taking advantage of favorable conditions to conduct a back-burn near U.S. Highway 189/191. Authorities have closed the highway for the operation, which involves burning away brush to deprive the main fire of fuel.
  • Trump: Heads of state 'were laughing with me,' not at me
    Trump: Heads of state 'were laughing with me,' not at me
    No one laughs at Donald Trump. The president on Wednesday dismissed as 'fake news' reports that world leaders laughed at him in the opening moments of his speech to a session of the U.N. General Assembly. 'They weren't laughing at me. They were laughing with me,' he declared at a news conference Wednesday, the day after counterparts from around the globe audibly laughed as he began the highly anticipated address by reciting U.S. economic gains under his watch. 'We had fun. That was not laughing at me,' he said. 'So the fake news said people laughed at President Trump. They didn't laugh at me. People had a good time with me. We were doing it together. We had a good time. They respect what I've done.' Trump opened Tuesday's speech by describing the American economy as 'booming like never before.' He also claimed his administration had accomplished more in less than two years than any predecessor had by this same point in their terms. Just sentences into Trump's remarks, the audience — which included many leaders from other countries who were listening to a translation through headphones — began to chuckle. Some broke into outright laughter. Trump appeared briefly flustered. He then smiled and said, 'I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK.
  • Fuel mix-up at gas station may have damaged up to 70 cars
    Fuel mix-up at gas station may have damaged up to 70 cars
    A delivery mistake at a metro-area gas station may have damaged dozens of cars. Channel 2 Action News learned the oil company will pay out thousands of dollars.  Surveillance cameras helped officials figure out exactly what happened. They said a truck driver for a company called Green Oil made a big mistake Saturday morning. The man who always delivers diesel and gas to the BP station on Highway 29 in Newnan put diesel in the wrong tank. He put 2,000 gallons of diesel in a huge tank that was only supposed to have unleaded gas in it. The tank already had several gallons of unleaded gas in it. The mix of the two damaged about 70 vehicles. TRENDING STORIES: Famous rapper arrested on 13 felony charges in Cobb County 6 venomous snakes to watch out for in Georgia 'I just want my baby home': Mom pleads for help in search for her 6-year-old son Channel 2 Action News spoke to a customer who thought she was about to get gas there. 'It's scary because I travel up and down the road all the time, so the fact that my car could've been easily messed up like that, that's crazy,' customer Toriyanna Davenport said. Green Oil representatives said that they are going to pay for all the vehicle repairs, towing and rental car costs. The company sent the following statement: 'We had a delivery error. A driver put diesel in our gasoline tank at the Newnan store. We didn't know it until cars started quitting on the yard. Once we got notice, we shut everything down.'  The gas station was shut down for about six hours while workers cleaned out the tank. 'I'd be suing them,' customer John McKent said. 'That's scary. Everybody is getting sued,' Davenport said. The company is still working to make sure everyone impacted by the diesel mistake gets reimbursed for all related costs.
  • Trump says he rejected meeting with Trudeau over trade fight
    Trump says he rejected meeting with Trudeau over trade fight
    President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he rejected a one-on-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the trade dispute involving the North American neighbors and renewed his threat to slap tariffs on cars imported from Canada as negotiations drag on. Trudeau spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro said in response: 'No meeting was requested. We don't have any comment beyond that.' In an extraordinary rebuke of America's northern neighbor, Trump vented his frustration with Canada during a news conference along the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the latest sign of deteriorating relations between the two allies. 'His tariffs are too high and he doesn't seem to want to move and I've told him forget about it,' Trump said of Trudeau. 'And frankly, we're thinking about just taxing cars coming in from Canada. That's the mother lode. That's the big one.' 'We've very unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiating style of Canada. We don't like their representative very much,' Trump said in an apparent reference to Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, who has been negotiating with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Canada, the United States' No. 2 trading partner, was left out when the U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement last month to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. The U.S. and Canada are under pressure to reach a deal by the end of the month, when Lighthizer must make public the full text of the agreement with Mexico. But Trump suggested he may go forward with a revamped NAFTA without Canada. The president said it would be called 'USM,' for the U.S. and Mexico, instead of 'USMC,' and offered blunt criticism of the Canadian team engaged in the talks. 'Canada has a long way to go. I must be honest with you, we're not getting along at all with their negotiators. We think their negotiators have taken advantage of our country for a long time,' he said. Relations between the two neighbors have been strained since Trump assailed Trudeau at the G-7 meeting in June, calling him a 'weak' and 'dishonest' back-stabber. Canadian leaders have objected to Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel, citing national security. The trade talks have been deadlocked over issues such as Canada's high dairy tariffs and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition. Trump, during the news conference, reiterated his longstanding grievances against NAFTA and job losses, saying the trade pact had been 'great for Canada, great for Mexico, very bad for us.' The trade agreement, which took effect in 1994, removed most trade barriers between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, leading to a boost in trade, but it encouraged U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to move south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican labor. __ Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed.
  • EPA finds toxic chemicals in flooded out homes after hurricane
    EPA finds toxic chemicals in flooded out homes after hurricane
    M.J. Martin watched as volunteers carried damaged and destroyed belongings out of her flooded basement Wednesday. >> Read more trending news 'I just feel awful for my neighbors. It's so much worse for them,' she said. 'I'm lucky.' Martin lives across the street from Huckleberry Park in Cheraw, South Carolina.  Florence bombarded the area with 22 inches of rain, sending 4 feet of water into the park and into homes nearby. In that floodwater, mud which destroyed flooring, furniture and carried in the sediment, were toxic chemicals from a long defunct textile plant. The Burlington Fiber Plant once used now illegal polychlorinated biphenyl, or PCBS, and disposed of its waste in sludge ponds.  Those toxic PCBS are still in the soil. The area is a Superfund site, and last spring, the Environmental Protection Agency began a lengthy clean up around 14 homes that border a drainage ditch behind the plant where the chemicals were dumped in the '60s and '70s.  The initial cleanup is finished, but crews were still working down from the plant across the creek that flows through Huckleberry Park.
  • Kavanaugh hearing: Here is Christine Blasey Ford's statement for Thursday's Senate hearing
    Kavanaugh hearing: Here is Christine Blasey Ford's statement for Thursday's Senate hearing
    The first woman to come forward and accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Christine Blasey Ford, is preparing for a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. >> Read more trending news  Ford alleges that Kavanugh tried to rape her at a party in the early 1980s when the two were in high school. He has vehemently denied the allegations. Ford will testify about what happened during that incident. The Atlantic provided this transcript of Ford’s opening statements: “Chairman Grassley, Ranking Member Feinstein, Members of the Committee. My name is Christine Blasey Ford. I am a Professor of Psychology at Palo Alto University and a Research Psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine. I was an undergraduate at the University of North Carolina and earned my degree in Experimental Psychology in 1988. I received a Master’s degree in 1991 in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University. In 1996, I received a PhD in Educational Psychology from the University of Southern California. I earned a Master’s degree in Epidemiology from the Stanford University School of Medicine in 2009. I have been married to Russell Ford since 2002 and we have two children. I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school. I have described the events publicly before. I summarized them in my letter to Ranking Member Feinstein, and again in my letter to Chairman Grassley. I understand and appreciate the importance of your hearing from me directly about what happened to me and the impact it has had on my life and on my family. I grew up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. I attended the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, from 1980 to 1984. Holton-Arms is an all-girls school that opened in 1901. During my time at the school, girls at Holton-Arms frequently met and became friendly with boys from all-boys schools in the area, including Landon School, Georgetown Prep, Gonzaga High School, country clubs, and other places where kids and their families socialized. This is how I met Brett Kavanaugh, the boy who sexually assaulted me. In my freshman and sophomore school years, when I was 14 and 15 years old, my group of friends intersected with Brett and his friends for a short period of time. I had been friendly with a classmate of Brett’s for a short time during my freshman year, and it was through that connection that I attended a number of parties that Brett also attended. We did not know each other well, but I knew him and he knew me. In the summer of 1982, like most summers, I spent almost every day at the Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland swimming and practicing diving. One evening that summer, after a day of swimming at the club, I attended a small gathering at a house in the Chevy Chase/Bethesda area. There were four boys I remember being there: Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge, P.J. Smyth, and one other boy whose name I cannot recall. I remember my friend Leland Ingham attending. I do not remember all of the details of how that gathering came together, but like many that summer, it was almost surely a spur of the moment gathering. I truly wish I could provide detailed answers to all of the questions that have been and will be asked about how I got to the party, where it took place, and so forth. I don’t have all the answers, and I don’t remember as much as I would like to. But the details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult. When I got to the small gathering, people were drinking beer in a small living room on the first floor of the house. I drank one beer that evening. Brett and Mark were visibly drunk. Early in the evening, I went up a narrow set of stairs leading from the living room to a second floor to use the bathroom. When I got to the top of the stairs, I was pushed from behind into a bedroom. I couldn’t see who pushed me. Brett and Mark came into the bedroom and locked the door behind them. There was music already playing in the bedroom. It was turned up louder by either Brett or Mark once we were in the room. I was pushed onto the bed and Brett got on top of me. He began running his hands over my body and grinding his hips into me. I yelled, hoping someone downstairs might hear me, and tried to get away from him, but his weight was heavy. Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was so drunk, and because I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit under my clothes. I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me. Both Brett and Mark were drunkenly laughing during the attack. They both seemed to be having a good time. Mark was urging Brett on, although at times he told Brett to stop. A couple of times I made eye contact with Mark and thought he might try to help me, but he did not. During this assault, Mark came over and jumped on the bed twice while Brett was on top of me. The last time he did this, we toppled over and Brett was no longer on top of me. I was able to get up and run out of the room. Directly across from the bedroom was a small bathroom. I ran inside the bathroom and locked the door. I heard Brett and Mark leave the bedroom laughing and loudly walk down the narrow stairs, pin-balling off the walls on the way down. I waited and when I did not hear them come back up the stairs, I left the bathroom, ran down the stairs, through the living room, and left the house. I remember being on the street and feeling an enormous sense of relief that I had escaped from the house and that Brett and Mark were not coming after me. Brett’s assault on me drastically altered my life. For a very long time, I was too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone the details. I did not want to tell my parents that I, at age 15, was in a house without any parents present, drinking beer with boys. I tried to convince myself that because Brett did not rape me, I should be able to move on and just pretend that it had never happened. Over the years, I told very few friends that I had this traumatic experience. I told my husband before we were married that I had experienced a sexual assault. I had never told the details to anyone until May 2012, during a couples counseling session. The reason this came up in counseling is that my husband and I had completed an extensive remodel of our home, and I insisted on a second front door, an idea that he and others disagreed with and could not understand. In explaining why I wanted to have a second front door, I described the assault in detail. I recall saying that the boy who assaulted me could someday be on the U.S. Supreme Court and spoke a bit about his background. My husband recalls that I named my attacker as Brett Kavanaugh. After that May 2012 therapy session, I did my best to suppress memories of the assault because recounting the details caused me to relive the experience, and caused panic attacks and anxiety. Occasionally I would discuss the assault in individual therapy, but talking about it caused me to relive the trauma, so I tried not to think about it or discuss it. But over the years, I went through periods where I thought about Brett’s attack. I confided in some close friends that I had an experience with sexual assault. Occasionally I stated that my assailant was a prominent lawyer or judge but I did not use his name. I do not recall each person I spoke to about Brett’s assault, and some friends have reminded me of these conversations since the publication of The Washington Post story on September 16, 2018. But until July 2018, I had never named Mr. Kavanaugh as my attacker outside of therapy. This all changed in early July 2018. I saw press reports stating that Brett Kavanaugh was on the “short list” of potential Supreme Court nominees. I thought it was my civic duty to relay the information I had about Mr. Kavanaugh’s conduct so that those considering his potential nomination would know about the assault. On July 6, 2018, I had a sense of urgency to relay the information to the Senate and the President as soon as possible before a nominee was selected. I called my congressional representative and let her receptionist know that someone on the President’s shortlist had attacked me. I also sent a message to The Washington Post’s confidential tip line. I did not use my name, but I provided the names of Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. I stated that Mr. Kavanaugh had assaulted me in the 1980s in Maryland. This was an extremely hard thing for me to do, but I felt I couldn’t NOT do it. Over the next two days, I told a couple of close friends on the beach in California that Mr. Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted me. I was conflicted about whether to speak out. On July 9, 2018, I received a call from the office of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo after Mr. Kavanaugh had become the nominee. I met with her staff on July 11 and with her on July 13, describing the assault and discussing my fear about coming forward. Later, we discussed the possibility of sending a letter to Ranking Member Feinstein, who is one of my state’s Senators, describing what occurred. My understanding is that Representative Eshoo’s office delivered a copy of my letter to Senator Feinstein’s office on July 30, 2018. The letter included my name, but requested that the letter be kept confidential. My hope was that providing the information confidentially would be sufficient to allow the Senate to consider Mr. Kavanaugh’s serious misconduct without having to make myself, my family, or anyone’s family vulnerable to the personal attacks and invasions of privacy we have faced since my name became public. In a letter on August 31, 2018, Senator Feinstein wrote that she would not share the letter without my consent. I greatly appreciated this commitment. All sexual assault victims should be able to decide for themselves whether their private experience is made public. As the hearing date got closer, I struggled with a terrible choice: Do I share the facts with the Senate and put myself and my family in the public spotlight? Or do I preserve our privacy and allow the Senate to make its decision on Mr. Kavanaugh’s nomination without knowing the full truth about his past behavior? I agonized daily with this decision throughout August and early September 2018. The sense of duty that motivated me to reach out confidentially to The Washington Post, Representative Eshoo’s office, and Senator Feinstein’s office was always there, but my fears of the consequences of speaking out started to increase. During August 2018, the press reported that Mr. Kavanaugh’s confirmation was virtually certain. His allies painted him as a champion of women’s rights and empowerment. I believed that if I came forward, my voice would be drowned out by a chorus of powerful supporters. By the time of the confirmation hearings, I had resigned myself to remaining quiet and letting the Committee and the Senate make their decision without knowing what Mr. Kavanaugh had done to me. Once the press started reporting on the existence of the letter I had sent to Senator Feinstein, I faced mounting pressure. Reporters appeared at my home and at my job demanding information about this letter, including in the presence of my graduate students. They called my boss and coworkers and left me many messages, making it clear that my name would inevitably be released to the media. I decided to speak out publicly to a journalist who had responded to the tip I had sent to The Washington Post and who had gained my trust. It was important to me to describe the details of the assault in my own words. Since September 16, the date of The Washington Post story, I have experienced an outpouring of support from people in every state of this country. Thousands of people who have had their lives dramatically altered by sexual violence have reached out to share their own experiences with me and have thanked me for coming forward. We have received tremendous support from friends and our community. At the same time, my greatest fears have been realized – and the reality has been far worse than what I expected. My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats. I have been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable. These messages, while far fewer than the expressions of support, have been terrifying to receive and have rocked me to my core. People have posted my personal information on the internet. This has resulted in additional emails, calls, and threats. My family and I were forced to move out of our home. Since September 16, my family and I have been living in various secure locales, with guards. This past Tuesday evening, my work email account was hacked and messages were sent out supposedly recanting my description of the sexual assault. Apart from the assault itself, these last couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life. I have had to relive my trauma in front of the entire world, and have seen my life picked apart by people on television, in the media, and in this body who have never met me or spoken with me. I have been accused of acting out of partisan political motives. Those who say that do not know me. I am a fiercely independent person and I am no one’s pawn. My motivation in coming forward was to provide the facts about how Mr. Kavanaugh’s actions have damaged my life, so that you can take that into serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed. It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr. Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court. My responsibility is to tell the truth. I understand that the Majority has hired a professional prosecutor to ask me some questions, and I am committed to doing my very best to answer them. At the same time, because the Committee Members will be judging my credibility, I hope to be able to engage directly with each of you. At this point, I will do my best to answer your questions.”
